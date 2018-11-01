Sheet Music Locations in Fortnite

The sixth week of Season 6 Fortnite challenges has officially gone live and players are scrambling to complete them. While the majority of these challenges are pretty straightforward, one does require players to do a bit of hunting.

This week’s challenge requires players to locate a stand with sheet music on it in different drop areas and then play that music at a large keyboard. While this is simple enough, users will need to contest with a horde of foes who will drop with them. Because of that, we suggest you try this challenge in Disco Domination.

In order to complete this challenge do not go to the keyboards first. The sheet music is not on the stand there. Instead, you have to find the sheet music hidden in the drop area. Once you find the wooden stand with music on it, just go up and interact to complete that stage of the challenge.

You are going to have to play the music at Pleasant Park, so make sure to follow the notes that are listed on the golden stand in front of you. We suggest doing this in squads or Disco Domination since everyone is fighting for it.

Sheet Music Locations:

Pleasant Park – Nothern side of this location on the first floor of the middle house with the spider on it.

Stand/Keyboard locations:

Pleasant Park Stand – On the hill to the left of Pleasant Park

On the hill to the left of Pleasant Park Retail Row Stand – By the corrupted zone on a hill southeast of Retail Row

