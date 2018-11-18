5 Tomb of the Mask Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Long forgotten treasures await you within Tomb of the Mask!

As a retro stylized tomb raider, you’ll push yourself through a seemingly infinite array of ancient labyrinths. After spending just a few minutes with Tomb of the Mask, you’ll eventually find yourself dealing with new threats. You’ll need to be quick on the draw with your finger swipes if you want to collect all those dots, stars, and coins. The following tips and tricks guide for this super addictive platformer will make sure you leave each stage with anything and everything!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Tomb of the Mask:

1. Collect Everything, Look Out for Stage Obstacles, and Swipe Quickly and Efficiently

• The majority of your play time will most definitely be spent going through the stage-based Map Mode. Collecting all of the dots on a stage either nets you a free shield for your next stage playthrough or a bunch more coins. As you unlock and play new stages, you’ll encounter a bevy of new hazards. There’s flying bats and exploding faces to steer clear of, plus you’ll have to quickly move your character if they happen to land on stage hazards that emit spikes. Alongside those dangers are several other one-hit kill elements you’ll need to avoid.

• You can take the stage experiences you’ll gain from the Map Mode into your endless run sessions spent in the Arcade Mode. Memorization of the many dangers present within each stage is also key towards your future success on the later stages within Map mode. Take your time as you navigate each stage since there’s no time limit – take in your surroundings, mentally chart out your movements, collect everything there is to collect, and always finish with a three-star ranking.

2. Spend an Entire Game Session With Arcade Mode From Time to Time

• The original mode that made Tomb of the Mask such a smash hit is Arcade Mode. Here is where you’ll get to take your character as far as you can until they wipe out. You’ll never have to worry about expending any of your energy towards Arcade Mode, which means you can play as much as you want in order to beat your previous best record. Sometimes it’s best if you ignore the Map mode’s stages altogether and stick to playing nothing but Arcade Mode on certain days. You’ll be able to collect even more coins through this method while improving upon your tomb exploration skills all the while.

3. Get Familiar With Every Mask and Their Ability Boosting Properties

• As you increase your Player Level, you’ll gradually unlock stat-boosting masks. It’s even possible to claim new masks as rewards given out by chests. Take a trip to the Shop every now and then to see the unlock requirements for the masks that are still locked. You’ll also get to learn about all the benefits that come with each and every mask featured in the game.

• Some of those masks even offer up special boosts that are only usable within the Arcade Mode. If you decide to pony up some real dough for the game’s Diamond Membership, you’ll be gifted with a few extra masks as well. Once you unlock all of the game’s masks, you should stick to using the ones that boost your most preferred powerups. If you upgraded your Coin Addict powerup more than anything else, then you should stick with the Robot mask (that’s just one example of how you should approach using masks). Of course, the final Voodoo mask (unlocked at Player Level 20) is the most powerful of them all.

4. Which Powerups Deserve More of Your Coin Spending?

• Speaking of powerups, you can spend the coins you earn on upgrading them within the Shop. There’s the Shield, Coin Addict, Freeze, Magnet, and Score Booster powerups you’ll come across during your many stage playthroughs. Over time, you’ll eventually come to recognize the icons that activates each powerup. When it comes to our preferred order of importance for each powerup you should upgrade, follow this template – Coin Addict, Magnet, Freeze, Shield, and Score Booster.

5. Get Used to Watching a Lot of Video Advertisements. Oh and Don’t Forget to Check in on Your Completed Missions!

• If you choose to play Tomb of the Mask without a Diamond Membership, be prepared – you’re going to sit through a whole lot of video advertisements. This isn’t a bad thing, however – watching these ads is totally worth it. They help you open free chests, bless you a free retry after dying, doubles the amount of coins you gain once you receive them, and flat out give you free coins in the shop. Note that max amount of Shield powerups you can gain from watching video ads is 10.

• Don’t forget to subscribe to the game’s Instagram page to claim your free chest rewards as well. Another aspect of Tomb of the Mask you shouldn’t forget about is its Missions. Completing Missions helps you acquire even more valuable coins. Just tap on the three lines present in the top left corner of the main menu to see which Missions you’ve already completed and which ones are next to be beaten.

