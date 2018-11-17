5 Sega Heroes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Sega universe is under attack!

A mysterious interdimensional being known as Dremagen has discovered the icon filled universe and is ready to capture it for her own amusement. In order to thwart her evil plan, you’ll need to gather Sega’s best and brightest to combat her sinister clones. Sega Heroes compiles characters from fan favorite franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and more. Get ready to defeat Dremagen with this essential tips and tricks guide for Sega’s new mobile match-three puzzler/RPG.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Sega Heroes:

Download the Sega Heroes APK here.

1. Team Building for Different Modes of Play are Key

• Sega Heroes features a bunch of modes to conquer – Campaign (unlocked from the start), Events (unlocked at Player Level Seven), Arena (unlocked at Player Level Nine), and Survival (unlocked at Level Player 20). Your success within each of these modes depends on your party lineup. Each hero is divided up into four color classes – Yellow, Green, Red, and Blue. Since you can’t take more than one color-affiliated hero into battle, your current party will always feature a varied lineup of characters.

• Campaign mode tends to throw you into battles with two or three waves of enemies to defeat. The party you put together for Campaign battle should always feature someone with a special healing ability (characters such as AiAi, Beat, and Tails). Events follow the same template as Campaign battles, but you’ll have to take on three or more waves of enemies instead. Not only should you take your strongest heroes into Event battles, you should make sure a potent healer is active as well. Arena battles pit your heroes against other players’ AI controlled parties. No need to worry about bringing in a healer for these skirmishes – just build up your strongest party possible and focus on an offense-heavy gameplan. As for Survival battles, we’ll get into that mode later on…

2. Winning Battle Strategies!

• So in order for you to attain victory, you’ll have to make colored tile matches in order for your party members to attack. During the opening moments of any battle, make a few Rally tile matches in order to increase your Rally Meter. This helps increase the potency of your team’s attacks/special abilities during the later stages of a battle and when they have to take on another group of enemies. You should obviously create three-tile piece matches as soon as you spot ’em. But whenever you take notice of a four-tile match opportunity, you should take it at that very moment. Pulling off a Star Skill attack should help you attain victory in a much quicker fashion.

• As you make tile matches, the color associated with a match helps fill a hero’s MAX Skill meter. If your party is still in good health, try to make sure all four of your heroes have their MAX Skill meter filled. A party’s that’s still in good shape should assault the final wave of enemies with all their MAX Skills during Campaign and Event battles. But if your party’s in dire straits, activate a character’s MAX Skill ability immediately in order to give them a fighting chance. If any of your characters are capable of using a healing MAX Skill, that’s the one you should tap into during moments where your party’s near death. As for Arena and Survival battles, pull off any of your character’s MAX Skill abilities as soon as they’re ready. No use in saving them since your party will encounter much tougher enemies within those aforementioned modes. Wipe them out as soon as possible!

3. Try to Attain Three Stars on Completed Campaign Missions and Farm Them for Goods Later On

• If you manage to grab a three-star rating on a completed Campaign mission, you’ll earn the right to go back and loot it. Looting takes energy, of course. Make sure you have enough of it in order to perform the maximum amount of loot turns for a single mission. Looting helps you acquire Hero Shards, which goes toward unlocking new heroes and promoting the ones you already have.

• Looting campaign missions also helps you gather Spirit Stones for character enhancement, Player XP, and the Gold needed to level up your heroes. The act of looting helps you raise your Player Level much faster, which in turn helps increase your max hero level, increase your campaign energy, and awards you with bonus energy. It’s always best if you do a whole lot of looting during your current game session and end it with a whole bunch of upgrading activities before you log-off. A stronger party of heroes will quickly become a reality thanks to your continued looting habits.

4. Take a Trip to the Arena and Confront the Challenges of Survival Mode

• Winning Arena battles leads to an increase in your daily ranking. Prizes are handed out to players who are ranked from 1st Place all the way down into the thousands. The top ranked players (#1 to #200) usually gain the best rewards, such as Hero Shards, Gems, and Arena Tokens. Once you build up a strong party of heroes, take a trip to the Arena and take part in several battles. Try to place yourself within a decent ranking so you can walk away with a few prizes every day. Even lower ranked players get some extra Arena Coins, so battle as much as possible so you can earn them and spend them in the Arena shop.

• Survival is a tougher beast altogether. This special mode gives you the chance to swap in different heroes between each battle. You should also be aware of the fact that your heroes’ HP carries over to proceeding battles. If any of your parties happens to fall in battle, you’ll get to take on the enemy party that conquered them with a different lineup. That enemy party will also retain the same HP from the last battle they fought in. MAX Skills are another element that carry over to the next battle. It’s best if you save them for the next enemy encounter instead of wasting them on a battle where your enemies are close to defeat. You should throw in your weakest heroes into the first few Survival battles you enter – let them deplete as much HP off the enemy parties they face before they’re KO’d. That way, your next party of powerful heroes can easily pick them off thanks to the efforts of your lower-leveled heroes.

5. Reap the Rewards Given by Completed Daily Quests/Achievements and Open Your Two Free Chests

• As you play through Sega Heroes, you’ll complete various daily quests and achievements. Simply logging in everyday is a daily quest that can easily be completed. Always make sure you clear off every Daily Quest asked of you in order to claim all the rewards attached to them. Don’t forget to pick up your Free Treasure Chests – there’s one in the Shop and one waiting for you on the main menu. You’ll get another chance to open both chests after the three-hour wait period for them expires.

• The coins you acquire over time are plentiful, so be sure to spend them on Hero Shards in the store and towards character training. Gems are a little harder to come by, so you should only put them towards an Ultimate Chest. No need to spend a hundreds of Gems on just Hero Shards – you’ll most likely receive multiple Hero Shards and more just by purchasing a single Ultimate Chest.

