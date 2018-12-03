Fortnite Gets Its First Season 7 Teaser Image

Fortnite’s newest season is right around the corner and developer Epic Games has released a teaser image. Posted on Twitter with the caption “A bitter ice spreads,” this marks the first official image for Season 7. This confirms that the newest season will have a winter or ice theme. There’s been a fair amount of speculation about what direction Fortnite is going so it will be intriguing to see what this new season offers.

Additionally, we can see in the bottom right corner of the picture someone snowboarding. Given Season 6 was tied around Halloween and monsters, we expect to see a lot of elves, snowmen, and other skins tied to winter.

This could also mark the return of popular and rare skins such as Codename E.L.F. and the Red Nosed Raider. Given the community’s divisive attitude towards rare skins, if they do release some of the older outfits we suspect there will be alternate versions for those who originally owned these skins.

What will be interesting is what changes Epic Games will make to their map. Given there hasn’t been a major change to the map in a couple of seasons, perhaps we will see a snow biome. The snowboarder could also suggest a new mode of transportation. We also know from a datamine that Tilted Towers could be destroyed. Even though we cannot directly confirm this, it wouldn’t surprise us if Epic Games finally demolished one of the most popular locations in the game.

With only three days left until the new season, make sure to hop online and grind out the last of your challenges.

