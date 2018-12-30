Fortnite Adds Sugarplum in Item Shop Update

After a little break from winter-themed skins, Epic Games has introduced a new one called the Sugarplum.

This skin takes a blue-skinned female and decks her out in winter apparel such a hat and icicle wings. In a way, this could be a little bit of a Halloween skin and a Christmas skin.

Also in today’s shop is the Arachne and Spider Knight skins, which are both legendary. Outside of this, there’s not a whole lot of exciting stuff in today’s shop.

The holidays are practically over with the exception of New Year’s, but the winter season has only just begun so we’re probably not done with seeing some of the winter-themed skins come into the game. Although we saw a break today we’d be willing to bet we’re not done seeing them for sure.

This vision will dance in your head. 🧚 The new Sugarplum Outfit is available in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/XQKVe3PC79 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 30, 2018

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Arachne (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Spider Knight (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Web Breaker (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Tactical Spade (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Sugarplum (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Highrise Assault Trooper (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Desparado (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Zany (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Squat Kick (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Prismatic (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also