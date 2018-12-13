Star Wars Battlefront 2 Enters Xbox One’s EA Access Today

Star Wars Battlefront 2 went through a very rocky start at its launch but it has largely turned it around largely due to listening to fans and ramping up the content.

Since October we’ve seen the release General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis which has helped bring new life into the game. When you pair this with the constant sales the game has appeared to have over the months and the result is a revived player base or players who have avoided the game after hearing about its backlash at launch.

Today Star Wars Battlefront 2 debuted onto EA Access, an Xbox One exclusive feature that allows players to subscribe and get access to a variety of EA Games along with receiving discounts on newer titles.

If you haven’t tried out Star Wars Battlefront 2 or have been on the fence about it for a while then the EA Access membership will be a good way to give it a look to see if you like it or not.

One negative about coming into the game this late is many of the players you go against will have all of the heroes unlocked and will also have maxed out Star Cards making it a bit difficult to play early on.

Unlike the first EA Star Wars Battlefront game, Star Wars Battlefront 2 features a fully playable single-player campaign so that might be something to look forward to if you’re a fan of single-player content. On top of that, the single-player campaign is entirely canon in the Star Wars universe.

December has seen the release of the General Kenobi skin into the game and early next year the game will be receiving both Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker, effectively rounding out the currently mapped out Clone Wars content.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

