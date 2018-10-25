Star Wars Battlefront 2 Confirms Content After Clone Wars

We’re just a few days out from the release of General Grievous in Star Wars Battlefront 2 but looking to the future, many players are.

It’s no secret that Battlefront 2 had a very rocky start but it may surprise some players that the game has rebounded quite nicely into something more in line with what players thought they’d be getting at launch.

A recently updated roadmap showed the Clone Wars support continues into next year but there have been questions about what will be coming next.

Ben Walke, Battlefront 2’s community manager, posted on Reddit that we won’t be getting a new roadmap for the upcoming month.

Hey everyone, As you know, we are due to release a new version of the roadmap at the end of this month. Unfortunately, as we are still planning out our second year of content, we will not be able to have one this month. We know that many of you have had questions around this topic, and we’re excited to confirm that content will continue to be released for Star Wars Battlefront II into 2019. As always, we thank you for your continued patience, support, feedback and enthusiasm for Star Wars Battlefront II.

While that is disappointing news to hear, Walke shared a few more tidbits about what is coming in the future to Battlefront 2. The content in 2019 he mentions above is content outside of what has already been announced on the roadmap.

The content on the roadmap ends with the release of Anakin Skywalker and Count Dooku in January and February respectively. Many fans speculated that would be the end of content for the game but it appears EA and DICE have a few more things up their sleeves.

We’re looking at the release of Star Wars Episode IX coming next year so it’s possible the game’s support will at least continue into the launch of that film. There are a lot of Star Wars projects in the works that can be incorporated into the game if the developers choose to do so.

The beloved Clone Wars cartoon has been revived and there another animated show Star Wars Resistance recently started. A leaker has suggested Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress are on the way to the game at some point.

