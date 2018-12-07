How to Unlock Ridley in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Ridley is one of the new characters added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so naturally, everyone wants to give this alien a try. One of the main villains in the Metroid franchise, Ridley makes his fighting game debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thankfully, unlocking this character is quite simple and shouldn’t take a ton of time.

The first method is by completing matches in Yoshi’s Classic Mode bracket. You will need to unlock Lucario, Marth, Ryu, Ganondorf, and Lucina before RIdley appears. Remember, only characters in this bracket (including Yoshi) are able to force these specific fighters to appear. So if you unlock Marth you can use him to obtain everyone else in Yoshi’s bracket.

However, if you lose to one of the fighters in the bracket and immediately try again the next new challenger will appear. So if you battle Lucina and lose, Ridley will appear in her place if you try again right away. Character reappearances are tied to an internal cooldown so it would take a bit of time before Lucina is available again.

Refer to the chart below for the order the fighters unlock in Yoshi’s bracket:

Lucario Marth Ryu Ganondorf Lucina Ridley Chrom Ken

This isn’t the only way to obtain Ridley, as the fighter will be available by just completing matches. Ridley is the 25th fighter and will eventually appear as you finish matches in the normal Smash mode. His standing may change based on what characters you’ve previously unlocked. Both methods will take a bit of time, but you can rush through Classic Mode if you set it on the easiest difficulty.

See Also