Fortnite Dark Bomber Makes Its Return to Item Shop

A new favorite has returned to Fortnite today thanks to the update to the item shop.

The Dark Bomber, which is another take on the Brite Bomber, has made a triumphant return to the item shop today which will be a delight to those who wanted the skin in the past but may have missed out on it.

The Dark Bomber outfit by itself will cost players 1,200 V-Bucks but to complete the set with the glider and harvesting tool it will bump up the price to 2,900 V-Bucks. Luckily the harvesting tool and glider are just luxury items so you don’t have to splurge for them if you don’t want to.

The shop today is jam-packed with items so it might end up putting a hurting on your supply of V-Bucks.

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Criterion (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Oblivion (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Terminus (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Thundercrash (Harvesting Tool) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Dark Bomber (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Dark Glyph (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Maverick (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Arctic Assassin (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Flippin’ Sexy (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Denied (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Zephyr (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Dragon Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Commando (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

