Pokemon Go Community Day February Features New Evolution

The next Pokemon Go Community Day in February will feature the Pokemon Swinub, which means that it’s evolution, Mamoswine, will finally be added to the game.

Community Day will take place in the Americas and Greenland from February 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, according to Niantic.

According to the in-game news feature of Pokemon Go, you’ll be able to use the Sinnoh Stone to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine within up to one hour after the event ends and learn an exclusive move. The exclusive move hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll add an update when it is.

The event will also grant players three times the extra Stardust for catching Pokemon as well as Lures that last for three hours instead of 30 minutes. You’ll also earn up to five Sinnoh Stones from Trainer Battles during Community Day as well as five rewards per day from Trainer Battles during the Community Day weekend. Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild as well.

Swinub, a Pokemon from Pokemon Gold and Silver, currently only evolves into Piloswine. It’s third evolution Mamoswine was added to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Mamoswine will join other new evolutions from Diamond and Pearl added to Pokemon Go including Weavile, Roserade, Rhyperior and more.

Mamoswine’s inclusion in the game has been highly anticipated in the competitive community. GamePress explains that the Pokemon will become the best Ice-type attacker in the game and be the ultimate counter to formidable Pokemon such as Dragonite, Salamence, Garchomp and Rayquaza. That’s thanks to its high attack stat, decent bulk and access to the powerful Avalanche Charge Move.

