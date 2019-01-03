Pokemon Go Raid Boss List: January 2019

New Raid Bosses have been added to Pokemon Go to go along with the new year as well as the Adventure Sync Hatchathon.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the Raid Bosses for December 2018. The list will continue to be updated as new Raid Bosses are added and removed.

Below is the current Pokemon Go Raid Boss list for December 2018:

Tier One: Makuhita Magikarp Wailmer Shinx Buizel Tier Two: Sandslash Croconaw Breloom Mawile Tier Three: Machamp Alolan Raichu Starmie Donphan Sharpedo Tier Four: Alolan Marowak Tyranitar Rhydon Golem Tier Five: Heatran EX Raid: Attack Form Deoxys

Here’s an in-depth chart of Raid Bosses from user JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit, which goes into detail on catch CP, weather boost effects and counters:

The Adventure Sync Hatchathon grants twice the Candy and Stardust for hatching Eggs as well as a higher chance to receive 5 km and 10 km Eggs from PokeStops and Gyms, according to a blog post by Niantic. The event lasts from now until Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

