How to Get the Samurai Edge in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a fair amount of guns in the remake of Resident Evil 2, but one of the coolest looking is the Samurai Edge. Acting as both a pre-order incentive and a reward for those who complete the game with an S rank, these pistols are well worth the effort.

In order to obtain the Samurai Edge without pre-ordering or buying the Deluxe Edition is by completing the campaign with an S ranking. This will unlock a Samurai Edge with unlimited ammo, which should appear in your inventory box. To achieve an S ranking, you’ll need to beat the A scenario in under 3:30:00 and the corresponding B scenario in 3:00:00. It doesn’t matter how many times you save or if you die during the run. The timer is the only thing that matters.

For those who pre-ordered the standard version of the game, you’ll obtain Chris and Jill’s Samurai Edge. If you pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition then you’ll obtain Wesker’s Samurai Edge. His gun does a bit more damage, but it cannot be upgraded – so this pistol is only useful in the early stages.

If you didn’t pre-order the game, then completing Resident Evil 2 with an S ranking is the only way to get a Samurai Edge. This may sound like an impossible task, but it’s actually not that bad once you learn the layout of the map and spawns for enemies. With some practice and luck, we have no doubt that you can obtain this gun.

See Also