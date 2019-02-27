Will Apex Legends Come to Steam on PC?

Apex Legends is the latest game from developer Respawn Entertainment and it’s looking to flip reinvent the battle royale genre. Instead of just dropping onto the island as a nameless soldier, users can pick from a pool of eight legends. Each of these heroes brings unique skills and abilities that will fundamentally change how you approach engagements. Because of its massive popularity, one has to wonder if Apex Legends is ever coming to Steam.

Sadly, the answer is no. At the time of writing this, Apex Legends is solely tied to EA’s own game client, Origin. However, for those transferring over from Steam to Origin, Apex Legends allows you to link your profile While this isn’t exactly playing on Steam, it does allow a more seamless transition for those who don’t frequent EA’s service.

To link your Steam profile in Apex Legends, go the lobby and select the friend icon in the bottom right corner. From here, select the “Link Steam” tab on the right side of the screen, which will open up a separate page on your browser. Click the grey Steam icon and then sign into your account. After you finish this, the website will redirect you back to a page that should inform you that your friends list from Steam has been imported.

As more of your friends from Steam link their accounts to Apex Legends, they will be automatically added. Apex Legends will list Steam in front of anyone who is a user from Valve’s client. While you don’t need to import your friends list, it will make things easier instead of adding all your buddies on Origin.

See Also