How to Get Apex Packs (Loot Boxes) in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is the newest battle royale game and it’s completely free to play. Boasting an assortment of different characters, weapons, and locations you can enjoy this title without spending any money. However, if you want to add some extra pizzazz to your favorite legend or weapon you can purchase or unlock a variety of cosmetic items. Mainly tied to Apex Packs, these act as the game’s loot boxes and can be earned in-game.

The first and most consistent way to earn Apex Packs is by simply leveling up your rank. As you play Apex Legends you will earn experience for a variety of things including kills, placement, and your general performance. After each game, this experience will go towards your overall level and fill up a progress bar. Once you rank up you will receive some currency and an Apex Pack for free.

If you want more Apex Packs you’ll need to shell out some real-world money. It costs Apex Coins, which is the currency tied to the main store and purchasing Apex Packs. It costs 100 coins to purchase a single Apex Pack and the odds of the gear you get will not improve if it’s purchased with real money. We recommend only spending money on these loot boxes if you really want to try and obtain certain cosmetics. Otherwise, it’s better to save your Apex Coins for items that appear in the store.

Compared to other loot boxes, Apex Packs are surprisingly generous and offer quite a lot of info on what you might get. Remember, if you don’t nab a legendary item by 30 packs then Apex Legends will guarantee you one during your next opening. Additionally, you cannot earn actual heroes from these packs, only different cosmetic items. If you want Caustic or Mirage you’ll either need to grind or pay real money for them.

