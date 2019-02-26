Pokemon Go Adventure Box: What’s Inside?

A new Special Box has been introduced in the in-game shop of Pokemon Go. Here’s what’s inside the Pokemon Go Adventure Box, as well as all the other Special Boxes in the shop.

Adventure Box – 1,480 Coins 11 Super Incubators 5 Egg Incubators 8 Star Pieces 7 Incense Special Box – 480 Coins 2 Egg Incubators 3 Lure Modules 3 Premium Raid Passes 2 Star Pieces Great Box – 780 Coins 4 Lucky Eggs 4 Super Incubators 5 Lure Modules 4 Premium Raid Passes Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 10 Super Incubators 10 Star Pieces 10 Premium Raid Passes 10 Lure Modules

The Adventure Box coincides with the new Pokemon Day event commemorating the anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. The Pokemon Day event lasts from now until Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST. During the event, flower crown-wearing Pikachu and Eevee will be found in the wild as well as certain Field Research tasks. According to some users on The Silph Road Subreddit, Pikachu and Eevee can be shiny and wear flower crowns at the same time. Pokemon that trainers “encounter early on in their adventures through the Kanto region” will be more frequently encountered in the wild, according to Niantic. More Kanto region Pokemon will appear in Raids as well. You can also encounter Shiny Pidgey and Shiny Rattata.

