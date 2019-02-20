How to Self Revive in Apex Legends

One thing is for certain in the world of Apex Legends and that’s death.

You’re going to go down but this game has a cool system where your team is actually able to revive you long after you’ve entered the afterlife.

However, before you reach the stage of total death you go into the downed state and will make you rely on your team to pick you up. There’s also a way to self revive meaning you can just skip out on relying on your team and do it all yourself.

You won’t be able to pick yourself back up all that often because it requires you to have Golden Knockdown Shield. This will be a rare item you find on the corpse of a person or in a Supply Drop.

Having one of these will allow you to pick yourself up once, which can be a shock to enemies if they are in the middle of a fight with your team.

This will be a difficult item to come across so don’t go into fights relying on the ability to get back up because it will be rare.

You can read our list about all of the Gold items here if you’d like to learn more about them.

Now you no longer have to wonder how that person you just knocked picked himself back up and killed you.

In other Apex Legends news, a new weapon called Havoc came out today and it adds the assortment of assault rifles in the game. You can read our in-depth coverage of it here.

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

