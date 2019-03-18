Apex Legends Battle Pass Release Date, Time, & Price Announced

Apex Legends first battle pass has finally been revealed along with minor details about what users can expect. Revealed in a blog post on EA’s official website, the battle pass is titled “Wild Frontier” and will come in two forms. Additionally, we know what time the Battle Pass will drop, which will certainly be a relief to many who speculated its release last week.

Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass will release on Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This was revealed on Twitter, so be prepared for the first major update to drop tomorrow. Additionally, there are two different versions of the battle pass that players can purchase tomorrow.

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

Just like Fortnite, users can buy the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins (a little under $10 USD) and start at level 1. However, if you want to jump ahead of the competition you can pay 2,800 Apex Coins (a little under $30 USD) to obtain 25 levels for free. This is a far more expensive option, so we suggest waiting to see how tiers are actually unlocked.

We know that some of the rewards include Legendary Lifeline, Wraith, and Mirage skins which will unlock once you buy the battle pass. Players will also earn a special Octane skin, Apex Packs, weapon skins, voice lines, and other cosmetics as they level up. There will be 100 tiers in the Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass and every time you level up in-game you’ll earn a tier. You cannot earn rewards from this battle pass once the season is over, so get ready to spend some time grinding!

