Dead by Daylight Ash vs Evil Dead DLC Release Date

In what will go down as one of the best leaks Dead by Daylight has ever had, Ash vs The Evil Dead DLC was confirmed after leaking on PS4 in a Kill Your Friends lobby.

The leak showed a set of perks belonging to Ash Williams, of Evil Dead fame, which led many to believe he would be the next DLC coming to the game in the future.

At PAX East 2019 a trailer was released showing Bruce Campbell, who plays Ash in the Evil Dead franchise, announcing that he will be in the game.

It appears he will be voicing the character in some way but we’re unclear with how that will work considering none of the players in the game talk.

Ash could end up being the first survivor with voice lines which would be pretty cool to see.

As for what killer is coming with him, it’s possible there won’t be one. With the Leatherface DLC, it was just him as the killer with no survivor so we could be looking at something similar here.

In something nobody probably saw coming, the release date of Ash Williams is very close. He is currently set to debut in Dead by Daylight on April 2, leaving us just a couple of days before we get out hands on him.

Dead by Daylight has been moving away from some of the Hollywood franchises lately with their DLC but it looks like this one might have been too good to pass up.

Other horror franchises represented by the game include The Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw.

One notable franchise that is missing is Friday the 13th but that series has been plagued by an ongoing lawsuit that has even resulted in development being halted on Friday the 13th: The Game.

Dead by Daylight is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is coming in later 2019.