Did Dead by Daylight Leak a New Chapter?

Dead by Daylight’s new DLC just dropped but it looks like we already have a good look at what to expect with upcoming DLC.
The new DLC introduced the Plague and Jane Romero, the new killer and survivor respectively, but it looks like BHVR might’ve accidentally revealed more than that.
If you’re on PS4 you might have seen new perks show up in the ‘Kill Your Friends’ game mode for one Ashley J. Williams.
That name might be recognizable to fans of the Evil Dead franchise and it looks like Ash has a good chance of being our next survivor.
Fast acting players were able to get the names of his perks and what they do.
The screenshot below is from Reddit user TheMikeOTR.
We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.
Flip-Flop
- Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- You have an uncanny ability to escape the inevitable.
- While in dying state, 50% of your recovery progression is converted into wiggle progression when you are picked up by the Killer, to a maximum of 50% total wiggle progression.
- “Catch ya on the flip-flop.” -Ash Williams
Buckle Up
- Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. The recovery progress of dying Survivors an be determined by the intensity of their auras at a distance of up to 48 meters.
- When you heal a survivor from the dying state to injured, both the healed Survivor and yourself see The Killer’s aura for a duration of 6 seconds.
- “Ghost beaters never leave a man behind.” -Ash Williams
Mettle of Man
- Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- Evil has a way of always finding you.
- After getting hit 3 times by a Killer’s basic attack, the perk activates.
- Once activated, the next occasion that would put you into the dying state from the injured state is ignored.
- The next time you heal back to full health, your aura will be revealed to the killer when you are further than 16 metersfrom the killer.
- The perk will deactivate the next time you are put into the dying state.
- – Increases your chances to be the Killer’s obsession.
- – The Killer can only be Obsessed with one survivor at a time.
- “Evil has a bullseye on my back the size of Tiger Stadium.” -Ash Williams