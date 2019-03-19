Did Dead by Daylight Leak a New Chapter?

Dead by Daylight’s new DLC just dropped but it looks like we already have a good look at what to expect with upcoming DLC.

The new DLC introduced the Plague and Jane Romero, the new killer and survivor respectively, but it looks like BHVR might’ve accidentally revealed more than that.

If you’re on PS4 you might have seen new perks show up in the ‘Kill Your Friends’ game mode for one Ashley J. Williams.

That name might be recognizable to fans of the Evil Dead franchise and it looks like Ash has a good chance of being our next survivor.

Fast acting players were able to get the names of his perks and what they do.

The screenshot below is from Reddit user TheMikeOTR.

We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

Flip-Flop

Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk

You have an uncanny ability to escape the inevitable.

While in dying state, 50% of your recovery progression is converted into wiggle progression when you are picked up by the Killer, to a maximum of 50% total wiggle progression.

"Catch ya on the flip-flop." -Ash Williams

Buckle Up

Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk

Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. The recovery progress of dying Survivors an be determined by the intensity of their auras at a distance of up to 48 meters .

. When you heal a survivor from the dying state to injured, both the healed Survivor and yourself see The Killer’s aura for a duration of 6 seconds .

. “Ghost beaters never leave a man behind.” -Ash Williams

Mettle of Man