10 AxE: Alliance vs Empire Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Two powerful factions are at war.

The Alliance and the Empire are constantly embroiled in a constant struggle over complete control over the realm they inhabit. You can choose which side to align yourself with in the new mobile MMORPG AxE: Alliance vs Empire. Nexon’s fantastical game is deep and full of the type of content that will keep you busy for months (and even years) to come. Thanks to the dev team behind this new mobile venture, we have a guide full of tips for anyone making their way into AxE’s massive world.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for AxE: Alliance vs Empire:

Download the AxE: Alliance vs Empire APK here.

1. Follow the Icons

• As you’re slaying monsters and completing quests, keep an eye out exclamation marks (!) and “N” symbols on menus and icons. The “!” means that you have something you can do in that menu, be it collect a reward, enter a dungeon, or spend a skill point. If you see the “N” icon, that means you have received something like a new piece of armor or a new title.

2. Complete Your Daily and Weekly Achievements

• AxE has a variety of daily and weekly missions that task you with running through various dungeons or participating in player vs player (PvP) mode. Completing missions earns you rewards in the form of gold, Spirit Stones, Runes, and more to help you as you level up. Powerful Spirit Stones and Runes are what start really propelling players ahead due to their unique and varied effects. Want to do deliver devastating critical hits? Look for and strengthen Crit Rate and Crit DMG Improvement Spirit Stones. The earlier you can start collecting and strengthening Spirit Stones and Runes, the easier it will become to increase your power.

3. Collect Your Daily Free Stuff

• This may seem like a no-brainer, but don’t forget to go back and collect those free gear chest. You can claim up to seven free gear chests from the shop each day. Six Normal Gear Chests (lower grade gear) and one Fine Gear Chest (higher grade gear). There are also some login bonuses that you should claim each day:

– Attendance Reward: a daily reward that is automatically rewarded just for logging in. On the seventh day, you receive an Epic Armor Choice Chest. These are very valuable as they allow you to choose which piece of armor you get as a reward.

– Login Reward: If you play for a total of two hours, you’ll be able to claim four rewards including a Fine Gear Chest, that can contain some of the best gear in the game.

– Event Reward: These special rewards are only available for a limited time so be sure to take advantage of them. You can start collecting the unique launch event rewards by logging in now. These include Upgrade Stones, White Diamonds, and even a Rare Costume Chest.

– The Rest Reward is some gold you can claim for taking a break and logging off. The more time you are logged off a character, the more gold you will receive. It does max out at 72 hours, rewarding you 100,000 gold.

4. Play Through the Story

• Playing through the main story missions will help you level up quickly, earn you new gear, and unlock more game modes. As you level up, you’ll expand your selection of skills and will gain access to your first class attribute at level 10. Test out the different skills and attributes to decide which ones are great for you. The new gear you will be awarded for completing story missions will help you replace your beginner gear and fill out your accessory equipment slots. Being fully equipped increases your survivability and overall damage output which helps for later missions.

• You’ll also unlock new game modes and dungeons as you progress through the Story:

– Dungeons: These are instanced solo challenges that reward weapons, armor, and accessories. You unlock your first dungeon after clearing the 1-4 main story mission. There are currently 21 different dungeons that you can unlock by plaything through the main storyline.

– Arena: This 4v4 PvP game mode is unlocked after clearing mission 2-4. You compete against another team to see who can gain the most kills within the time limit. This is a great way to hone your PvP skills. There are also daily and weekly missions that award Spirit Stones just for participating in Arena.

– Raids: After clearing the main storyline mission 4-8 you will gain access to Raids. Raids give huge amounts of gold, special crafting materials, and is one of the few places you can get enhancement dust. You can only do one raid a day and the rewards are based on how much damage you do to the raid boss.

5. Strengthen and Upgrade Your Armor

• Upgrading your armor increases its effectiveness, builds class diversity, and grants special bonuses. The obvious benefit in upgrading your armor is that you will be more protected. Higher grade armor provides more Defense (DEF) power. This will make clearing various dungeons and raids at a higher rating easier, earning you better rewards. There are additional bonuses once a piece of armor hits Epic (Purple) grade. At the Epic grade, a Spirit Stone slot opens up and you can really start diversifying your character build. Did you want to focus on survivability or pure damage output? There are options for both depending on the Spirit Stone you select.

• Another great benefit of Upgrading multiple pieces of armor is the Codex Bonus. With bonuses ranging from increased experience (EXP) gain to a boosting your Attack (ATK) power, the Codex Bonus is like a set effect that isn’t attached to the armor you are wearing. Collect at least three pieces of a Rare (Blue) grade armor set to unlock the Codex Bonus for that set. The more pieces of a set you collect, the more bonuses you unlock. Check out the various Codex Bonuses by opening the Gear menu and selecting the book icon in the bottom center of the screen.

6. Know the Classes

• Understanding the basics and roles of each of the classes will help you fully grasp what your party can bring a battle (click on each class to get even more info on what they’re capable of):

– Titan & Warrior: these classes are your crowd controllers and tanks. They can affect the enemy’s accuracy (ACC), decrease their overall damage (DMG), and even stun opponents for a short while. Their role is to make sure the support characters have the space they need to do their job while offering the damage dealers the opportunity to deal as much damage as possible.

– Blademaster & Mage: these are your damage dealers. They specialize in increasing the parties critical hit rate (Crit Rate), decreasing the enemies DEF, and increasing the damage dealt by Skills (Skill DMG). Their role is to create moments where the damage output of themselves and the group is so high, the enemies fall in battle or are thrown into a panic and use special skills unnecessarily.

– Archer & Valkyrie: these two classes fulfill the roles of supports and healers. While still being able to dish out some impressive damage, they are able to reduce the overall damage their team takes, make the party immune to certain effects, like stuns, for a time, and are able to provide healing to the entire party. Their role is to keep the party up and provide defensive buffs to help with hard-hitting attacks.

7. Pick Your Playstyle

• While navigating the world or dispatching enemies, AxE uses a mix of automatic and manual playstyles. Manual means full control of everything — from movement, to camera, skill usage, and so on. Automatic takes control and will help you move to and from quest areas, or attack advancing enemies.

• Both playstyles speak to different types of players, but advanced players will use a combination of both systems. Need a quick run back to the zone quest hub? Flip on Auto and your character will track back to the quest NPC. Want to optimize your damage output? Let the game focus on the basic attacks while you manually queue up your big skill moves. Going to take on a Raid boss? Swap to full manual control to dodge their attacks and time your skills perfectly. Not everything needs to be Automatic, choose when you want it and how you want it to maximize your effectiveness and enjoyment.

8. World PvP: What You Need to Know

• Once you step into the Windy Hills area, you will start to run into players from the opposing faction. Defeating these players will earn you Valor, the PvP currency, that can be used to purchase high-grade materials and items from the shop. If you’re really competitive — or just enjoy PvP — you can compete with others for a spot on daily leaderboards, which reward a temporary title increasing your stats.

• Whether you’re looking to actively hunt down enemy players or just trying to finish up some quests before you head to the next area, here are some things you should know to help you accomplish your goals:

– The Map will show you the location of everyone in your area. This includes enemy players. Use this to avoid concentrations of enemies or pick off someone who is alone.

– Keep an eye on the PvP Icon near your health bar. A blue shield means you are fully protected, a white eye means enemies can only attack you if you attack them first, and red swords mean you can be attacked at any time. The further away you venture from your faction’s outpost, the less protected you are.

– Make sure your Target Settings are what you want them to be. By pressing on your class icon in the upper left of the screen, you will open your Character Info screen. Down at the bottom you can select whether or not you want to automatically target other players. Just questing and want to finish? Turn it to manual. On the hunt for other players? Switch it to auto and make sure no one catches you by surprise.

– If the enemy faction is preventing you from completing a quest or leaving an area, don’t worry. After being defeated a few time, you will receive a special PvP Shield that makes you immune to all PvP damage for five minutes. As long as you do not attack an enemy player, so be sure to check your Target Settings.

9. Spend your Gold Wisely – It’s Used for Everything

• Completing the main story missions and collecting achievement rewards you will gain quite the stockpile of gold early on. However, those are one-time large rewards and the rate at which you gain gold will start to drop off once you have claimed them. Since gold is used in everything from simply removing an equipped Rune to Upgrading your gear to the next rarity grade, choosing what to spend your fortune on is important.

• Here are some worthwhile investments for your gold:

– Develop and Upgrade Gear: Weapons, armor, and accessories will be the main factor in determining your total ATK and DEF power. Investing in powering them up will be well worth it. Especially if you find a piece of gear with a specific stat bonus you like.

– Develop and Upgrade Spirit Stones: Spirit Stones are amazing and, along with Runes, will ultimately help define what makes your character build unique. Once you invest in a good Spirit Stone you can add and remove it to whichever piece of gear you wish.

– Enhance and Upgrade Runes: Runes also will help define your unique character build. They provide offensive or defensive bonuses based on the rune type. If you have four of the same type of Rune equipped you will activate their set effect. Like Spirit Stones you can equip or remove Runes at will so they stay relevant forever.

10. Set your Auto HP Potion Use

• Did you know you can customize when you automatically use an HP potion? In your Settings under the Game tab, use the “Auto Potion Use” option set at what percentage of health you will automatically use an HP Potion. This can be a great help to make sure you don’t get bursted down by a powerful monster or player. You can also set this to zero percent to make sure you don’t use HP Potions unnecessarily while just farming. This will help you save your stockpile of HP Potions for when you really need them.

