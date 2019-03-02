5 Funky Restaurant Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Funky Restaurant is a simple game of food tossing that’s actually tons of fun.

Your world renowned chefs work hard to fling food onto a server’s dish. Other than that activity, you’ll need to manage your unlocked restaurants, balance your passive income, and unlock tons of new chefs. All of these activities are meant to turn you into the biggest mobile restaurant manager of all time! We’ve spent some time tossing food, collecting coins/XP, and hiring new chefs. All the Funky Restaurant experience we earned helped us put together this essential tips guide!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Funky Restaurant:

Download the Funky Restaurant APK here.

1. Watch Your Height and Angles!

• Landing the delicacies your chef creates on a server’s plate starts out simple enough. The first plates presented to you should cover enough space and allow you to launch your food anywhere to nab a successful landing. Afterwards, you’ll really need to carefully align the height and angle of your next repeated tosses. It’s always best to pull your finger back as far as possible to get maximum height. That way, the food you’re about to toss will gain some extra hangtime and have a higher chance of landing on a hard to reach dish. Increase your chances of landing your food on a server’s plate by getting maximum height and adjusting your angles whenever necessary.

2. GET FUNKY!

• Notice those random letters that pop up on a server’s dish every now and then? If you happen to land a piece of food on a dish that’s covered by a letter, consider yourself lucky! Collect all the letters to spell out the word “FUNKY” and a big celebration will immediately take place. Not only does the screen get brighter and turn your current food tossing session into a more festive affair, you’ll be gifted with a limited time use of unlimited retries. This is the perfect time to go crazy taking risky shots so you can claim a ton of XP in a much quicker fashion.

3. Unlock a New Chef Once You Have the Coins to do so

• While you may appreciate your default chef, there’s a ton of other chefs who are ready to fill his position. You’ll need coins in order to unlock a new chef. Immediately upon purchasing a new chef, you’ll get the XP points associated with that newly unlocked chef.

• Play a ton of food tossing matches and collect your restaurant earnings to gain as many coins as possible before you head into the chef shop. This will allow you to purchase several chefs at once and walk away with a nice helping of XP. Make sure you fulfill the social media objective tied to unlocking the Timberman ASAP in order to pick up +200 XP points!

4. Upgrade Your Restaurants and It’ll Work for You!

• The coins you receive aren’t just put towards unlocking new chefs. Your coin purse can also be spent on upgrading every one of your food serving establishments. Play the game on a regular basis, try to get as many coins as you can, and head back out to the main menu every now and then.

• You’ll be awarded with some XP points during every play session, which helps fill the bar associated with your player level. Every time you reach a new player level, a new restaurant becomes available for purchase. If you have enough coins, unlock a new restaurant! Focus on upgrading your restaurants in the order that you unlocked them. More coins will come your way over time as each of your restaurants automatically serve the patrons that frequent it.

5. Might as Well Watch Those Video Ads

• If you’re playing Funky Restaurant without the “Remove Ads” option active, you’re going to be watching a whole lot of ’em. This isn’t a bad thing whatsoever – sitting through video ads works wonders for you and your restaurant.

• Whenever you’re presented with the chance to watch a quick video ad, do it ASAP! Once a video advertisement’s over with, you’ll end up with double the amount of coins after a quick play session. You can also pick up some extra coins and double their amount as well within the shop that lets you buy new chefs just by watching video ads.

