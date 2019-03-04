Fortnite: Furthest North, South, East, and West Point Locations

Anew week of Fortnite challenges are upon us and they are relatively easy. While the vast majority of them simply focus on visiting different locations or using specific items, one has players visiting four points on the map. In order to beat this challenge you’ll need to visit the furthest north, south, east, and west points on the map. Thankfully, Epic Games have marked these locations with signs, so they are quite easy to find if you know where to look.

Here is where to find furthest north, south, east, and west points:

Furthest North Point

The furthest north point is located at C1 on the map grid. This is just northeast of Junk Junction and north of the small film studio by the cliffside. Just run up to the signpost there and you will complete this part of the challenge.

Furthest East Point

You can find the furthest east point at J6 on the map grid between the race track and abandoned mansion. Given how close this cliff is to the mansion, we recommend just go to that area first, gearing up, and then heading to the signpost.

Furthest South Point

Located in grid space F10, you can find the furthest south point on a raised hill above Lucky Landing. The signpost is right behind one of the towers and near the giant pig, so look for those when you are landing.

Furthest West Point

Finally, you can find the furthest west point at grid A5 right by Snobby Shores. This is on the other side of the house’s wall and should be right by an ATK. Given how close this point is to Snobby Shores, you might want to grab some guns first to ensure another player doesn’t kill you when you run towards it.

Remember, you don’t have to land at these spots to complete this challenge, so just run to them if you’re close. Additionally, you can hit multiple points in a single game, but this will be quite challenging. You shouldn’t need to dance or perform any action, just get near the sign to trigger this challenge. Once you hit all four points the challenge will complete and you’ll make some progress on your battle pass.

