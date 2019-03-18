Is the Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass Worth It?

The first season of Apex Legends is officially underway and that means the brand new battle pass is also live. Leaked via dataminers and the Origin storefront, the Apex Legends Battle Pass largely functions the same way as other battle royale battle passes. Players will need to pay a real-world currency and then work to unlock different tiers over the course of a single season. Since you have to actually pay money for this pass, one has to wonder if the Apex Legends battle pass is worth it?

Looking at the cost first, the Season 1 Battle Pass is currently priced at 950 Apex Coins. This means it will run you a minimum of $10 USD if you do not have any coins to purchase this pass. While this leaves you with a measly 50 Apex Coins left over, it’s still affordably priced and in line with other game’s battle passes.

There’s also a more expensive option that gives players the 25 levels for 2,800 Apex Coins. This is just under $30 USD, which is a pretty hefty sum if you are looking to purchase this Battle Pass Bundle. While it’s nice to earn free levels, we don’t really recommend buying the premium variation. Since you gain tiers by just leveling up, it doesn’t take a lot of effort to really rise through the battle pass’ ranks.

As for content, users will earn a Legendary Mirage, Lifeline, and Wraith skin for just purchasing the battle pass. This alone is a nice deal, but the pass also includes a variety of weapon skins, Apex Packs, cosmetic items, and voice lines. There’s a lot of content you can unlock and for $10 that’s quite a deal.

Even if you are looking to casually play Apex Legends, we recommend purchasing the base version of the pass. There’s enough bang for your buck included, however, consider passing on the premium $30 version for now. Only consider buying it near the end of the season if you haven’t hit level 100. Since it just gives 25 levels for free, it can be a nice way to finish off a pass if you don’t have the time.

See Also