5 Super Brawl Universe Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The iconic animated characters from the world of Nickelodeon are ready for a mobile brawl!

Super Brawl Universe lets you take part in all the cartoony festivities. Tons of Nicktoons properties give you powerful Brawlers to bring into battle. Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob Squarepants, and plenty of other Nickelodeon cartoons throw their characters into the ring for some drag-out fights in Brawlville. Use this tips guide for a primer on how to get as many trophies, chests, and new Brawlers as possible!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Super Brawl Universe:

Download the Super Brawl Universe APK here.

1. Get in Tune With Brawler Strengths/Weaknesses and Always Go for an Unpredictable Approach to Combat

• Super Brawl Universe features a ton of Brawlers who’re tied to different classes. These color-coded classes come into play during fights as they’ll determine which character currently has the class advantage. You can’t adjust your current Brawler during one-on-one brawls, so make sure your strongest Brawler is always placed in the top spot for these skirmishes. You can adjust your team lineup during 3v3 battles so you can gain some sort of class advantage, however. Here’s the character class strength/weakness breakdown – Red is strong against Yellow, but weak against Green. Yellow is strong against Blue, but weak against Red. Blue is strong against Green, but weak against Yellow. And finally, Green is strong against Red, but weak against Blue.

• Your Brawler has access to a number of battle maneuvers, such as a light attack combo, dashing medium attack, charged heavy attack, blocking, dodging, and a powerful special attack. Try to be as unpredictable as possible with your strikes and dodges. Land a three-hit light attack combo and end it with a medium attack. Then immediately dash away from your opponent – chances are high that your foe may launch into an immediate counterattack.

• Or you could spam your medium attack to really scare your opponent and keep them off guard. If you’re pitted against an opponent that relies entirely too much on blocking, use a heavy attack to break their guard. Don’t charge it too long, though – you run the risk of getting hit and having your next attack canceled altogether. It’s always best if you try to land your heavy attack from a distance. You’ll have much better luck landing it on an unsuspecting opponent who may dash right into it by mistake.

• Chip damage is a thing in Super Brawl Universe, so it’s possible to attain victory by continually striking your foe while they’re guarding and low on health. That final combo string will wipe them out even if they’re still guarding – their low health will run out eventually. Switch up your approach to each battle by learning on the fly and brawling intelligently!

2. Try to Maintain Your One-on-One Winning Streak!

• This mobile fighter lets you collect all sorts of prizes from chests. You can earn Daily Chests after waiting out a certain time limit and acquire Versus Chests by hitting certain trophy milestones in Brawlville. The easiest chests to collect come from winning three one-on-one brawls in a row.

• This may sound like a tough endeavor, but we’re sure you’re up to the task – you should try to win 12 brawls in a row on a daily basis. That way, you can completely fill the four chest slots on the home screen. Start the unlock timer on a chest as soon as you get one. Oh and make sure you’re playing online at all times – you’ll be given the option to watch a video advertisement to decrease your chest unlock wait time.

3. Try to Stay in the Top 20 During Trophy Rush Seasons

• The three on three brawls are contested during the game’s seasons. By earning Trophies from wins, you’ll begin to ascend the Season Leaderboard. By winning 10 of these brawls, you’ll earn one daily Tournament Chest. You should always try and place yourself within the top 20 spots on the current Season Leaderboard ranking. The top 20 players are usually rewarded for their high placing on the Season Leaderboard – make sure you’re always one of them.

4. Upgrade Your Strongest Brawlers!

• Super Brawl Universe is home to a bunch of recognizable characters. You can unlock them via chest rewards and by successfully beating Challenges (this featured mode becomes unlocked once you earn enough Trophies to advance to Arena One in Brawlville).

• After you’ve accumulated a whole bunch of Brawlers, focus on upgrading the ones that have a high power rating. You’ll always want to be backed up by a three-person team that’s led by a Brawler who currently has the highest power rating. Don’t worry too much about your team if it happens to feature multiple characters who stick to the same class – as long as they have a high power rating, they should still put up a good fight against a character class they’re weak against.

5. Earn Trophies to Earn Your Brawlville Rewards and Move onto New Arenas

• As you already know, wining three-on-three battles earns you Trophies. These Trophies help push you along the Brawlville meter and gift you with all sorts of rewards as you hit new numbered trophy milestones.

• Your daily Super Brawl Universe routine should entail winning 12 one-on-one matches in a row, then switching over to win a few three-on-three brawls. Compete in as many of the aforementioned brawls as possible so you walk away with at least one or two Arena rewards everyday. On your next playthrough, you should earn enough Trophies to make your way to the next Challenge and Arena ranking.

