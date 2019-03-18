5 Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

King has mastered the art of crafting out quality match-three puzzlers.

Their newest mobile puzzler, Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga, features all the trademark elements King’s games are known for. Its cute and colorful exterior matches up perfectly with the game’s theme of rescuing helpless pets. And of course, there’s a whole lot of stages to complete through the task of clearing out color-coded blocks. This tips guide will help you discover all the moves you need in order to complete each challenging stage. With help from the game’s developers, we’ve crafted a how-to guide on how to rescue all those cutesy critters!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga:

1. When You Have a Ton of Moves Left and are Close to Victory, Make Some Random Matches

• Most of the stage goals featured in Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga require you to make matches of a certain number of blocks. Sometimes you’ll be required to make matches next to certain obstacles in order to remove them and help transport pets to the top/bottom of a stage. Then there are instances where both of these missions are mashed together into a super tough puzzle! As soon as a stage begins, focus on getting as close as possible to completing the task presented to you. Say for example, you’re asked to move a certain number of pets to the stage’s lifesavers.

• Take the time to get those pets as close as possible to those lifesavers. As soon as you make that happen and have a ton of moves left to make, create a few unrelated mission matches. These big random block matches should help get you closer towards hitting the three-star stage completion mark.

• Once you’re left with five moves to make or you’ve finally hit that three-star mark, revert back to completing the stage goal. Since you’ve already gotten close to fulfilling the current stage requirement, you shouldn’t need to make too many moves in order to meet that goal. Getting a three-star stage mark and creating big matches helps you climb higher up a beaten stage’s leaderboard. Plus you’ll walk away with a few more paw coins for your winning efforts!

2. There’s a Few Tougher Stage Goals You’ll Eventually Run Into…

• Besides making specific block matches, moving pets to lifesavers (at the bottom or the top of a stage), there’s other types of stage goals you need to quickly become familiar with. You’ll be asked to hatch eggs by making block matches next to them. Half-hatched eggs require a match of two blocks or more, while unhatched eggs require you to perform matches with two separate moves in order to fully hatch them.

• In order to aid chimps who’re climbing their way to lifesavers, you’ll need to make block matches near the grassy obstacles blocking their progress along a vine. Clearing out ice pieces also requires you to make matches right next to them. As for the stages where big bears are present, they can help you clear blocks as they make they make their way to the bottom of the stage.

• Just make sure you tickle that bear with a power-up activation (a rocket or a bomb shall suffice) and it’ll clear the two rows of blocks directly underneath it. Whenever you’re close to failing a stage, use any of your boosters to clear out the areas blocking your path to victory. Those smashing hammers especially come in handy!

3. Know Your Power-Ups and Where They’re Headed

• Whenever you create a power-up on the board, it’ll appear in the exact same spot where you made that tap match happen. This means you’ll be able to strategically place a power-up in the spot where you need it most. This tip mainly applies to the creation of vertical/horizontal aiming rockets, bombs, and color pop’s. Making a match of six to eight blocks produces a rocket on the board. Producing a match of nine to twelve blocks gifts you with a bomb. And finally, a match made with more than 12 blocks creates a color pop. This power-up immediately clears all the blocks associated with the color tied to the color pop you just created.

4. Combining Power-Ups is One of the Best Matches You Can Make

• On their own, rockets and bombs help clear out any blocks that happen to be in its path of destruction. But if you’re lucky enough to to craft multiple rockets or bombs, try to find a way to place them right next to each other. Matching two rockets while they’re in close proximity creates a cross-shaped missile blast that wipes out rows and columns of blocks. Matching a vertical/horizontal rocket with a bomb creates three rockets that clears out the row or column associated with the rocket’s original direction. A double-bomb match creates a massive explosion that clears out a ton of blocks. And matching together two color-pops helps clear the entire board of blocks!

5. Take the Time to Chill Out With Your Recovered Pets

• Whenever you run out of hearts (stage retries), you should check in with your pets at your home base in order to get more. By helping out a pet that’s asking to be fed, washed, played with, or adorned with a piece of clothing, you’ll receive an additional heart. Just click on any pet that has a activity request bubble floating over their head. Fulfill that mandatory request by ponying up a few paw coins and you’ll get the extra heart you need. You should also perform this task whenever you run out of one or two hearts. Might as well prevent yourself from fully running out of hearts, right?

• By the way, you’ll even discover gift boxes waiting for you back at home. The rewards you’ll usually find within them are extra boosters, plus costume and room pieces that helps you fully unlock new ones! Make sure you put one of your pets to work as your personal fisherman in order to get a new gift box.

• You should only set aside one of your pets to retrieve the 24-hour gift box. The best goodies are always enclosed within this type of gift box. You can also collect gift boxes just by completing certain stages. By the way, want to change the rooms at your home? Just tap on the wrench icon to swap out rooms. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock even more rooms to choose from!

