5 Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure is quite the entertaining match-three puzzler!

The game combines elements of match-three puzzling with light RPG mechanics. As you make your way through each stage with your helpful fiends in tow, you’ll unlock even more powerful ones to add to your growing army. Getting past this mobile puzzler’s list of 100+ stages means you’ll need to grasp both its beginner and advanced tactics. Luckily, we’re here to provide you with a guide on how to get past every stage with as little difficulty as possible. You and your fiends should listen to us – we’re the masters of our match-three puzzle matching craft!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure:

Download the Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure APK here.

1. Go For the Longest Puzzle Piece Matches!

• Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure throws a whole bunch of varied stage goals your way. Sometimes, they’ll be as simple as knocking down enemy fiends, collecting apples, or matching a certain number of puzzle pieces together. These missions tend to come in the form of more challenging stages when you have to complete one of each goal at once while being presented with obstacles that may hinder your progress at first.

• Clearing said obstacles, helping activate your current fiend lineup’s special puzzle pieces, and getting other pieces off the board means you’ll need to make three-piece matches. But sometimes, you should go bigger when you spot a +3 puzzle piece match. Tap on a puzzle piece and complete the sort of matches that clear off five, six, or even seven pieces off the board. Try to go for the longest possible matches during every sort of stage challenge. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t activate three-piece matches at all – they still come in handy for getting close to finishing each stage goal.

2. Focus on Completing Each Stage Goal with Plenty of Moves Left Over by the Time it Ends

• Now we’ve already made it clear that there’s all sorts of stage objectives that you need to get past in order to keep moving up the game map. Your main priority during every stage is to complete the objective at hand as quickly as possible. You’re only allotted a certain number of moves during each stage playthrough – it’s always wise to finish a stage with a ton of leftover moves. Those leftover moves always end up producing major matches on the completed board, which leads to you obtaining extra Meteormites and so much more!

3. Don’t Leave Those Bonus Items By Themselves on a Stage – COLLECT ‘EM!

• Even though you should maintain your focus of completing your current stage goal in a quicker fashion, you should make it a habit of collecting the extra goodies that fall down onto each stage from time to time. Sometimes you may spot a collectable key or gem that’s ripe for collecting. If you’re on a roll and are close to completing your stage objective, use a move or two to create matches that nab those extra items. Just make sure that the matches you create for item collecting also fall in line with the stage objective. Might as well hit two birds with one stone, right?

4. Replay Past Levels to Farm for the Meteormites Needed to Upgrade Your Fiends

• So you’re only given 10 jolts of energy max. This energy currency depletes as you play each stage. There will be instances where you can only unlock the next stage after fulfilling some assorted missions, such as upgrading your fiends to a certain level and having a specified number of fiends within your roster.

• Getting those precious Meteormites occurs upon completing a stage for the first time and by opening those mystery cages with post-match keys. Keep in mind that you can earn two extra keys just by watching a video advertisement (this option becomes available again after an hour has passed). You can also nab some extra Meteormites by returning to a previously beaten stage and…well, beating it again! While you won’t get any extra keys from replaying a previous stage, you’ll always walk away with some much-needed Meteormites. Upgrade your fiends evenly and you should have no problem progressing even further in the game!

5. Be Ready to Play During Holiday-Centric Events, Spin the Fiend of Fortune, Go VIP!

• One of the best aspects of Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure is how it continually upgrades the experience via holiday events. In order to get the heads up on when these events are underway, make sure you subscribe to the game’s official YouTube channel. Simply logging into the game and tapping on the holiday event icon also clues you into everything you need to do in order to participate in the current event. It’s always worth completing an event’s objectives in order to be gifted with all of its rewards by the time it ends!

• This mobile puzzler does a bunch of things in order to make sure you get all the goodies you desire, too. There’s the Daily Gift Delivery option, which requires you to log-in for 25 days straight in order to get all sorts of beneficial items. After collecting one of these gifts, the next one becomes available after an eight-hour waiting period. You can also attach your Facebook account to the game to collect surprise gifts and energy from your friends who also play the game. That first FB log-in will immediately grant you +30 Diamonds!

• There’s two other way to grab more items. Spin the “Fiend of Fortune” wheel twice (you’ll get two spins every 10-minutes) and be sure to go VIP when you have the gold bars to do so. It’s really not worth using your gold bars to earn five extra moves to complete a stage after losing your last batch of moves – you’re much better off saving them to purchase the benefits granted by “Gene’s VIP Club!”

