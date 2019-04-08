5 Gardenscapes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Austin the butler loves to tend to your every need.

Not only does he does his best to revive your prized mansion in Homescapes, he also loves to spruce up your floral arrangements. You’ll get to assist him during his daily activities by solving a series of engrossing match-three puzzles. And you’ll get to do all of that in Playrix Games’ Gardenscapes. After playing through a variety of tough stage goals and completing a bunch of garden upkeep tasks, we’ve come away with a bunch of tips for you Gardenscapes players out there.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Gardenscapes:

1. Keep an Eye Out for Piece Matching Clues, Especially When They’re Capable of Creating Boosters; Complete Stages Until You Claim a Gift Box

• Gardenscapes may start out simple enough, but its stages quickly ratchet up the difficulty factor after a while. You’re only given a finite amount of moves to complete every stage, so you need to be extra careful with your approach to making piece matches. Some stages require you to collect a certain number of pieces, some stages task you with discovering gnomes, and other stages require you bringing glasses of lemonade to the bottom of the board. The game’s toughest stages usually combine these tasks for you to overcome!

• The best matches to make in all of these cases are usually the ones that result in the creation of boosters. Just wait a few seconds before your next match to see if the game clues you into that type of match. Three-piece matches won’t do much for you the farther you get into the game’s stages, so always keep a close eye out for the matches that create those helpful boosters.

• Before you decide to wrap up your daily play session of Gardenscapes, you should focus on completing as many stages as possible. That way, you can fill the day’s task meter to the point where you can leave with at least one gift box for your efforts. Once you unlock your prize, feel free to take a break if you must. Just remember that you shouldn’t log off Gardenscapes until you get one of those trusty gift boxes.

2. Boosters are Great! And They’re Even Greater When Matched Together

• Boosters are the type of pieces that can get you out of a jam in a hurry and produce some huge matching combo opportunities. A firecracker is produced when you match four pieces together – swapping it or activating it in place creates a cross-shaped explosion. Match five pieces together to produce a bomb – swapping it or activating it in place creates an explosion that clears off any pieces in a two-tile radius. A bomb can be produced via T- or L-shaped matches. Match six pieces together to create some Dynamite – swapping it or activating it in place blows up any pieces alongside it in a three-tile radius.

• Matching seven pieces together gifts you with a TNT Barrel – swapping it or activating it in place produces the biggest explosion on the board! Now the best Booster of ’em all is the Rainbow Blast – by activating Boosters on the board, you’ll gradually fill the meter for this essential power-up. Once that meter’s filled to completion, the Rainbow Blast will drop onto a random space on the board. Swap it with any piece and all of those pieces will instantly get wiped off the stage. Matching boosters together works like a charm, by the way – experiment with all of them to see which ones benefit you the most. For example, matching two Firecrackers together creates a huge explosion that clears out even more pieces on the board!

3. Pre-Match Boosters Will Become Your Best Friend

• Reaching certain stages helps unlock the usage of pre-match Boosters – reach level 12 to unlock the double Bombs, reach level 16 to unlock the Rainbow Blast, and reach level 20 to unlock the Dynamite/Rainbow Blast combination. Before you hop into a new stage, take a look at the main goal(s) for it. For the stages that ask you to match a certain number of a particular piece, run in there with your double Bombs if you don’t want to risk using up one of your other two Boosters.

• The Double Bombs also do great work for you on stages where obstacles need to be cleared via matches. When you have a good amount of the Rainbow Blast or Dynamite/Rainbow Blast Booster, bring either one of them with you into the next level. Sometimes it’s best if you save your pre-match or match-made Boosters for your final moves if you’re close to failing the task at hand.

4. The Boosters You Have on the Right Side of the Screen Should Only be a Last Resort

• Gardenscapes features three Boosters that you can only used by tapping them on the right side of any stage you play on. You should use one or all of them when you’re on your last five moves – these Boosters are a last resort at all times. For instance, the Shovel is great for clearing out any pieces that you’re unable to clear off with a match. These types of Boosters can always get you out of a pinch when it looks likes you’re close to failing!

5. Play Everyday to Claim Your Daily Prize; Login to Facebook, Read Those Mailbox Messages, and Leave Some Boosters on the Stage Once You Finish it to Claim Some Coins

• Gardenscapes’ form of a daily log-in prize is the Daily Spin roulette wheel. So if you’re planning to become a master player at this match-three puzzler, you should log-in every day to pick up a free Booster, Hearts, or some more coins.

• Speaking of Coins, you can acquire them in a variety of ways. They’ll enter your digital pockets or safe if you attach your Facebook account to the game and by reading mailbox messages. And whenever you finish a stage, the following matches produced by the game itself results in you being gifted with even more Coins! That’s why it’s best if you sometimes leave a Booster or two on the board when you can easily complete the current stage goal without activating them. Those Boosters will ultimately be responsible for creating those major matches that get you all the extra Coins you desire!

