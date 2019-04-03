Borderlands 3 is an Epic Game Store Exclusive on PC

A new batch of details surrounding Gearbox Studio’s upcoming game, Borderlands 3, has just been released. Alongside details about the Collector’s Edition and release date, it has been confirmed that Borderlands 3 will be an Epic Game Store exclusive until April 2020. This has been speculated about for some time leading up to the game’s reveal, which left many fans concerned. Currently, you can pre-order the regular, deluxe, or super deluxe versions of Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store.

Many fans were concerned about their privacy when using the Epic Games Store following several social media posts after some dug into the application’s files. This caused the head of Epic Games – Tim Sweeney – to address these concerns directly on Reddit. Given how successful other games have been on Epic, it’s no surprise to see Borderlands 3 pop up.

For the unfamiliar, Borderlands 3 is a co-op shooter that places players into the boots of a Vault Hunter. These characters are the mech user Moze, the siren Amara, beastmaster Fl4k, and gadget user Zane. Additionally, the villains are called The Calypso Twins who run a cult full of psychopaths. Unlike previous Borderlands games, it appears that players will be venturing to different planets. This is a first for the franchise and it will be interesting to see how big these planets are.

Borderlands 3 is set to release on September 13 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Gearbox will also host a full gameplay reveal on May 1.

