Dead by Daylight Ash Williams Perks

Despite just releasing the Plague and Jane Romero not too long ago, Dead by Daylight is gearing up for another DLC release.

Ash Williams was leaked as a new survivor on the day of the last DLC release and players actually got their hands on the new perks.

Good news for survivor mains as those perks were all pretty powerful and have potential to be used in a variety of builds.

On top of this, Ash Williams is also a cool looking survivor and looks a lot like his source material, unlike other survivors like Quentin and Laurie.

These perks listed below were leaked on PS4’s Kill Your Friends which were later posted to Reddit.

With that said, it’s possible the perks aren’t definitively confirmed so we will change them around if they are in fact not correct.

Here are the perks as they appeared on PS4.

Flip-Flop

Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk

You have an uncanny ability to escape the inevitable.

While in dying state, 50% of your recovery progression is converted into wiggle progression when you are picked up by the Killer, to a maximum of 50% total wiggle progression.

of your recovery progression is converted into wiggle progression when you are picked up by the Killer, to a maximum of total wiggle progression. “Catch ya on the flip-flop.” -Ash Williams

Buckle Up

Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk

Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. The recovery progress of dying Survivors can be determined by the intensity of their auras at a distance of up to 48 meters .

. When you heal a survivor from the dying state to injured, both the healed Survivor and yourself see The Killer’s aura for a duration of 6 seconds .

. “Ghost beaters never leave a man behind.” -Ash Williams

Mettle of Man