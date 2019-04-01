Dead by Daylight Ash Williams Perks

Despite just releasing the Plague and Jane Romero not too long ago, Dead by Daylight is gearing up for another DLC release.
Ash Williams was leaked as a new survivor on the day of the last DLC release and players actually got their hands on the new perks.
Good news for survivor mains as those perks were all pretty powerful and have potential to be used in a variety of builds.
On top of this, Ash Williams is also a cool looking survivor and looks a lot like his source material, unlike other survivors like Quentin and Laurie.
These perks listed below were leaked on PS4’s Kill Your Friends which were later posted to Reddit.
With that said, it’s possible the perks aren’t definitively confirmed so we will change them around if they are in fact not correct.
Here are the perks as they appeared on PS4.
Flip-Flop
- Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- You have an uncanny ability to escape the inevitable.
- While in dying state, 50% of your recovery progression is converted into wiggle progression when you are picked up by the Killer, to a maximum of 50% total wiggle progression.
- “Catch ya on the flip-flop.” -Ash Williams
Buckle Up
- Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. The recovery progress of dying Survivors can be determined by the intensity of their auras at a distance of up to 48 meters.
- When you heal a survivor from the dying state to injured, both the healed Survivor and yourself see The Killer’s aura for a duration of 6 seconds.
- “Ghost beaters never leave a man behind.” -Ash Williams
Mettle of Man
- Very Rare Ashley J. Williams Perk
- Evil has a way of always finding you.
- After getting hit 3 times by a Killer’s basic attack, the perk activates.
- Once activated, the next occasion that would put you into the dying state from the injured state is ignored.
- The next time you heal back to full health, your aura will be revealed to the killer when you are further than 16 meters from the killer.
- The perk will deactivate the next time you are put into the dying state.
- – Increases your chances to be the Killer’s obsession.
- – The Killer can only be Obsessed with one survivor at a time.
- “Evil has a bullseye on my back the size of Tiger Stadium.” -Ash Williams