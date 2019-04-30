How to Go Fishing in Sea of Thieves

The new update for Sea of Thieves has officially gone live and you can now spend your time fishing instead of pirating. Great for distracting yourself if you’re on guard duty or in need of a quick meal. Fishing is quite fun, but Sea of Thieves never explains how to actually do it. Thankfully, it’s quite simple, especially if you have experience playing other fishing mini-games.

To start, you can equip your fishing rod via the equipment radial wheel. It’s automatically added into your inventory, so don’t worry about needing to purchase it. Before you actually start fishing, make sure you’re in a safe area. The last thing you want is a group of skeletons or a player to kill you while you’re trying to fish.

Once you have the fishing rod, go to a body of water with some fish and cast your line by clicking on your left mouse (PC)/right trigger (console). The longer you hold the button down the farther you will cast the line. Remember, you can always return the line by hitting the right mouse button (PC)/left trigger (console).

You can add bait by opening up your radial menu again and selecting the bait icon, but not every fish requires extra motivation. After you’ve cast your line wait for a fish to approach and bite it. Once the fish bites the line you’ll see it start splashing around violently in the water. When this happens move your line in the opposite direction it is going.

So if the fish goes right, pull left on the line or vice versa. Eventually, the fish will get tired and then you can begin reeling it in by holding down the left mouse (PC)/right trigger (console). When the fish gets active again stop reeling and go back to tugging the line in the opposite direction it’s swimming. Keep at it until you pull the fish up to you and then grab it off your line. If your inventory is open then the fish will be instantly added, otherwise, you cannot take it.

You can now cook your fish and enjoy a tasty snack! Who needs a life of crime when you can be an honest fisherman on the high seas?

