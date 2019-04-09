Tetris 99 Maximus Cup: How to Play, Win & Rewards

Nintendo Switch owners were treated to a surprise when Tetris 99, a battle royale take on Tetris, dropped on the Switch.

Even more surprisingly, players have chances to win My Nintendo Gold Points through Tetris 99, which can then be used to get some discounts on games from the eshop.

The second Tetris 99 Maximus Cup is being held this weekend, April 12 through April 14 and will allow players to earn 999 My Nintendo Gold Points.

When is the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup?

The #Tetris99 2nd MAXIMUS CUP is set for 4/12, 6 AM PT – 4/14, 11:59 PM PT! Each match earns you event points based on your placing. 999 players with the most event points will each get 999 #MyNintendo Gold Points!

@tetris_officialhttps://t.co/5t5Nx3CZst pic.twitter.com/F6RMDRqvg9 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 9, 2019

The Maximus Cup begins April 12 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET and runs until April 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT / April 15 2:59 a.m. ET

This cup is different from the first one that you might remember because it doesn’t require you to win every match, you just have to place high.

You might want to take a large chunk of this weekend and set it aside for Tetris if you plan on really competing in this tournament.

How to Play in the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

In order to play in the Maximus Cup, you’ll need to own a Nintendo Switch and a free copy of Tetris 99.

All you’ll have to do is play Tetris 99 this weekend and all of your stats will count for the tournament without you having to do anything extra.

Just be aware that you’ll be competing with many other players and only the top 999 will be earning rewards.

What Do You Win?

The top 999 players in Tetris 99 this weekend will each win 999 My Nintendo Gold Coins. These coins can be used in the eshop to earn a discount on any game you buy digitally.

Having 999 coins will amount to about a $10 discount which is good for Nintendo first-party games considering they don’t tend to see a lot of sales.

You can also use them on third-party titles so don’t feel like you’re forced to use them on any certain game. Buying games on the eshop will earn you Gold Coins as well so you can horde a bunch of them to get an even steeper discount in the future.

Read More