Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Plan Bundles Gold With Game Pass

During the April 16 episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft announced a new tier of the Xbox Game Pass.

This new bundle, called the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, includes the full Game Pass library and Xbox Live Gold benefits for $14.99 a month.

If you’re in the market for a Game Pass membership and looking to get Xbox Live Gold with it, this bundle is pretty much made for you.

The Xbox Game Pass is one of Microsoft’s newest additions to the Xbox lineup and is almost a no-brainer to those who have recently become owners of an Xbox One and don’t have a vast library of games already.

Games are added to the library each month, including Monster Hunter World being the headliner of April, but on top of that, every first-party Microsoft game comes to the service on the first day.

This means a subscription would get you access to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3, just to name a few.

When Halo: Infinite inevitably launches, it will also be joining the Game Pass lineup.

The Game Pass on its own is $10 a month but deals run all the time that allow players to get it at a discounted price. This bundle with Xbox Live Gold is also a good option as it will equate to a normal $60 Xbox Live Gold members but have the Game Pass on top.

If you’re interested in seeing what the Game Pass has to offer, take a look at 10 of the best games you can currently play on it.

If you have a Windows 10 PC the Game Pass will also work with the Microsoft Store and any game that is offered there. This mostly applies to the first-party titles like Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3 but the option is still there.