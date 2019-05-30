Call of Duty Modern Warfare Will Have Cross-Play Support

The latest entry in the Call of Duty entry has been officially unveiled. Dubbed “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” this title sees the user once against fighting alongside Captain Price. Despite using the Modern Warfare title, this title is not a remaster of the original game, but instead a new entry. The story and timeline have been reworked to fit in our modern setting, but this is still considered a continuation despite dropping the 4.

While the brief teaser trailer shows off some explosive action and story moments, the most surprising announcement comes in the form of the game’s online experience. Confirmed by multiple sources, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have cross-play for PS4, PC, and Xbox One players. Infinity Ward did comment that not every mode will sport this function, but it’s still a massive step in the right direction. With more developers pushing for cross-play, having one of the most iconic names in modern shooters embrace it will make huge waves in the industry.

Infinity Ward also confirmed that there will be no Season Pass for Modern Warfare, which is a first for the series in years. There was also no word on if the battle royale mode – Blackout – will return. Additionally, Modern Warfare will not have a Zombies mode, so don’t expect any undead experiences in this entry. The game will also be using a new engine that is said to deliver “an immersive and photo-realistic experience.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on October 25 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

