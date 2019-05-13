Diablo 3 Season 17 Class Sets & Theme Revealed

Blizzard has finally given confirmation on when Diablo 3 Season 17 will begin which means it’s now time to think about what class we’ll be picking for the new season.

As with every season, each class will be given a complete set as they plug their way through the Seasonal Journey.

You aren’t forced to use this set but it will certainly help as you push through Greater Rifts in hopes of finding additional gear to use.

Each class gets a different set and you’re only able to claim one set per season, so it doesn’t matter if you make multiple classes. With just one set up for grabs, it’s important to pick a class you like if you want to stick around for the duration of the season.

What are the Season 17 class sets?

For players jumping into a new season, learning what the seasonal class sets are can be the most exciting part of the journey.

With so many build combinations out there that require certain pieces, it can be nice to essentially have your build picked out for you when you see what the sets are.

These will basically make you tailor your character to a certain build before more powerful stuff drops that will allow you to move towards a different build.

Here’s a look at the builds that will be available through Season 17’s Haedrig’s Gift.

Barbarian – Might of the Earth

Crusader – Thorns of the Invoker

Demon Hunter – The Shadow’s Mantle

Monk – Monkey King’s Garb

Necromancer – Grace of Inarius

Witch Doctor – Raiment of the Jade Harvester

Wizard – Firebird’s Finery

Completing Chapters 2,3 and 4 of the Seasonal Journey will earn you three different Haedrig’s Gift, each one containing parts of the set. Opening all of them will reward you with the full set.

As mentioned earlier, these sets are only available once per season so make sure you’re absolutely sure you are playing as the class you want to be playing as.

What is the theme for Season 17?

Themes have quickly become one of Diablo 3’s most important things to look forward to.

The seasonal themes allow for some excitement as you don’t really know what to expect with them and they allow for some differing playstyles, such as the ability to get the full set benefits without even wearing the whole set.

Here’s what Season 17’s theme is, as laid out by Blizzard.

Season 17 is introducing an all-new buff that’ll change up the way you evaluate your gear! For the duration of Season 17, all Seasonal players will benefit from the Set bonus provided by Legacy of Nightmares. This means that everyone will enjoy the powerful benefits of the “no Set” Set and any and every Ancient Legendary you find is that much more valuable. Classes with especially powerful Legacy of Nightmare builds will be able to experiment with new combinations, particularly ones centered around their ring slots. Meanwhile, classes traditionally dependent on a heavy amount of survivability from their ring slots have more freedom to experiment with build-changing Legendaries that don’t rely on a Class Set.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.