Heidi O’Ferrall Says ProJared Cheated With Holly Conrad

Heidi O’Ferrall, the wife of YouTube gamer ProJared aka Jared Knabenbauer, accused her husband of cheating on her with mistress Holly Conrad. O’Ferrall, a gamer and cosplay star in her own-right, made the allegations in a series of tweets in the early hours of May 9. They came after ProJared had tweeted that the couple was filing for divorce despite his efforts to make their marriage work.

O’Ferrall started off by saying, “I’ve recently learned that my husband @ProJared has been f***ing @HollyConrad behind my back for months. I have no idea what announcement he just made because he blocked me.” That came just after ProJared posted a statement that read:

“I know this may come as surprising and upsetting for many of you, but know what we do this so that we may both seek happiness for ourselves. During this time you may see a lot of rumors, speculation and gossip going around. I ask that you make your own observations and come to your own conclusions.

“I will add that this decision was reached after extensive therapy on my part and couples therapy on my part and couples therapy together. With that said, Ithis is all I plan on stating publically regarding this matter. Heidi’s privacy, mental wellbeing and discretion has always been and will remain my highest priority through all of this. It is my hope that we can both exit this marriage with style and grace. I plan on continuing to do everything I can on my part to make this happen.”

For her part, Holly Conrad only released a short statement regarding the scandal. Conrad wrote that she understood “some s*** it going down on the internet.” Conrad referred to O’Ferrall’s allegations as an “hyperbolic statement.” A statement that Conrad said was being used to “demonize strangers.” Conrad added, “This isn’t anyone’s business but theirs.” The statement ends with Conrad saying that she only wants “the best happiness for those around me” and that she would “never hurt anyone.” Conrad signs off by saying that she will be leaving Twitter for a time.

READ NEXT: Teenage Adult Movie Star Doesn’t Get Why ‘Everyone Is Making Such a Big Deal About it’