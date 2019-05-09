Holly Conrad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Holly Conrad had an affair with ProJared, according to Heidi O’Ferrell, Jared’s wife. Conrad is a gamer too who goes by the moniker Commander Holly.

O’Ferrell began making a series of allegations against ProJared and Conrad in a series of tweets on the morning of May 9. Those allegations came just after ProJared announced in a statement that he was divorcing O’Ferrell. ProJared wrote in part that the couple’s decision “was reached after extensive therapy on my part and couples therapy on my part and couples therapy together.”

O’Ferrell retorted ProJared’s statement saying, “I’ve recently learned that my husband @ProJared has been f***ing @HollyConrad behind my back for months. I have no idea what announcement he just made because he blocked me.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Conrad Responded to ProJared’s Statement by Saying She Was ‘There for Him’

Conrad responded to ProJared’s statement regarding his impending divorce saying, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I’m here for you if you need me.”

2. Conrad Has Accused O’Ferrell of Trying to ‘Demonize’ Her

For her part, Holly Conrad only released a short statement regarding the scandal. Conrad wrote that she understood “some s*** it going down on the internet.” Conrad referred to O’Ferrall’s allegations as an “hyperbolic statement.” A statement that Conrad said was being used to “demonize strangers.” Conrad added, “This isn’t anyone’s business but theirs.” The statement ends with Conrad saying that she only wants “the best happiness for those around me” and that she would “never hurt anyone.” Conrad signs off by saying that she will be leaving Twitter for a time.

3. O’Ferrell Said She Has Proof of Conrad & ProJared’s Affair in the Form of Nude Pictures

O’Ferrall says of the nude photos that Conrad allegedly sent to ProJared, “Honestly @HollyConrad you look very ashamed and insecure in all the nudes you sent my husband. I think it would help your chronic self-esteem issues if you started f***ing men that weren’t already married.” O’Ferrall’s last remark about Conrad says that she and ProJared “known the truth.” O’Ferrall says, “After losing the “love of my life” in such a brutal betrayal, I don’t feel vulnerable to the opinions of strangers in the same way anymore.”

4. Conrad Runs a Clothing Store in Seattle

According to Conrad’s Etsy page, she runs a clothing store, Trash Witch Coven, out of Seattle, Washington. In one tweet regarding the ProJared cheating scandal, O’Ferrall wrote that Conrad had moved close to where she lived with her husband. O’Ferrall’s clothing business, Forest Girl Clothing, is based in Bothell, Washington.

5. Until 2018, Conrad Was Married to Fellow Gamer Ross O’Donovan

Until 2018, Conrad was married to fellow gamer, Ross O’Donovan aka Rubber Ninja.

