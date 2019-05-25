NBA 2k League: Week 6 Highlights, News & Scores

The second NBA 2k League regular season is halfway over, as six of the 12 weeks of regular season games are now complete. The results of the sixth week of regular season games showed that there are still many teams in contention for the league’s eight playoff spots. Week 6’s games got started on Wednesday, May 22 with five contests that featured two of the league’s best teams.

Blazer5 Gaming 61, Raptors Uprising GC 53

Raptors Uprising GC outplayed Blazer5 Gaming for three quarters, but in the end one of the league’s MVP favorites, Blazer5 Gaming point guard Mama Im Dat Man proved too much for Raptors Uprising GC to handle. Mama Im Dat Man added to his league-leading scoring and assists averages by recording 22 points and 11 assists to keep his team near the top of the league standings.

The league-leader in PTS and AST put on a show in @blazer5gaming's win to open Week 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hzzn7FywpC — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 22, 2019

Mavs Gaming 59, Bucks Gaming 45

Mavs Gaming became the first team in NBA 2k League history to start a season 8-0, largely thanks to point guard Dimez’s assault on the basket. He set a season-high in scoring with 25 points, helped by center PeteBeBallin’s double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) performance and a team defense that held Bucks Gaming to just nine points in the fourth quarter.

8⃣ – 0⃣ A 25-point performance from @DatBoyDimez helped @MavsGG defeat Bucks Gaming to become the first team in NBA 2K League history to start 8-0! pic.twitter.com/B2WJdbZtPX — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 23, 2019

Kings Guard Gaming 60, Pistons GT 50

Kings Guard Gaming came into Wednesday night having won four consecutive contests and Pistons GT simply became its next victim. Kings Guard Gaming point guard Bp followed up his record-setting Week 5 by scoring 22 points in the win.

🔥 @BPTHEGOD_ could not be stopped! He dropped 22 PTS in @KingsGuardGG's 5th straight win. pic.twitter.com/iAeZz7ZzK9 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 23, 2019

Blazer5 Gaming 56, Celtics Crossover Gaming 48

In a highly-anticipated battle of the two best point guards in the league, Mama Im Dat Man strengthened his campaign for the NBA 2k League Season 2 MVP. Blazer5 Gaming’s second game of the night featured Mama Im Dat Man adding 17 points and 11 assists to his season total. Celtics Crossover Gaming’s oFAB didn’t disappoint either, scoring 11 points while totaling 13 assists himself.

Mavs Gaming 78, Pistons GT 53

In one of the most lopsided games of the season to this point, Mavs Gaming moved one step closer to a perfect regular season record in Wednesday’s nightcap. Mavs Gaming rode small forward Mo’s season-high 37 points and another double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) by PeteBeBallin.

🔥 @MambaMo_ had the hot hand for @MavsGG to help them improve to 9-0! pic.twitter.com/5bhZWml1xA — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 23, 2019

While Wednesday’s games featured the two top teams in the league’s standings, Thursday’s slate of games pit two of the hottest teams in the league against each other.

Celtics Crossover Gaming 86, Heat Check Gaming 63

This game was all about Celtics Crossover Gaming oFAB, as his 36 points helped fuel a 21-9 run in the third quarter and secure a comfortable win for his team. oFAB also made 13 assists to secure another double-double performance and move into the league lead in that category with an average of 12.3 per game.

.@_oFAB was a MONSTER for @CLTXGaming as he poured in 36 PTS and dished out 13 AST in a big-time win. Watch his top plays. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8A50oQ4tf1 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 23, 2019

Raptors Uprising GC 65, Lakers Gaming 56

Lakers Gaming never got closer than a seven-point deficit in the second half of this one, largely thanks to Raptors Uprising point guard Doza’s 28 point, 10 assist performance. Raptors Uprising GC was 10/16 from 3-point range in the contest and center Sick x 973 scored 21 points in his second game with Raptors Uprising GC.

🔥WATCH @ImSoFarAhead_ reach a career high 28 PTS in a DOMINATING performance (10 AST, 1 REB) for @RaptorsGC. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i6CgSCzYAo — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 24, 2019

Cavs Legion GC 75, Knicks Gaming 73

In the tightest contest of the night, a late six-point lead by Cavs Legion GC was erased by Knicks Gaming to tie the game at 73 with less than a six seconds remaining in regulation. That was when Cavs Legion GC point guard Savage went the length of the floor and got a dunk with less than a second left in regulation. That was just two of Savage’s 19 points on the night to lead Cavs Gaming in scoring.

.@SavageDoWerk POWERED @CavsLegionGC to a W with 19 PTS, 3 AST and 2 STL against Knicks Gaming. Watch his highlights NOW. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eBLmT7KIOI — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 24, 2019

Bucks Gaming 64, Warriors Gaming Squad 60

In Thursday’s final game, Warriors Gaming Squad’s defense showed it was mortal. Having allowed a total of 67 points in its last two contests, Bucks Gaming penetrated that defense on the strength of 22 points by small forward Arooks. The win for Bucks Gaming seemed to be cemented with just under three minutes to go when three members of Warriors Gaming Squad missed open looks at the basket that would have made the game a one-possession affair, two of which were nearly point-blank attempts.

.@Game6Drake did a little bit of everything for @BucksGG in their upset over Warriors Gaming Squad. WATCH the highlights from his 22-point, 8-assist, 2-steal performance. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7jX10wyP2D — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 24, 2019

Friday night’s end to Week 6 gave multiple teams opportunities to redeem themselves after losses the night before and a couple of them took advantage of them.

Warriors Gaming Squad 53, 76ers GC 50

Friday night’s first game delivered another opportunity for Warriors Gaming Squad to pull out a game late and this time, they did not waver. Down 37-34 to start the fourth quarter, Warriors Gaming Squad outscored 76ers GC in the final frame to claim the win. Four of the five Warriors Gaming Squad players got into double figures in scoring and the defense was working for them again, limiting 76ers GC to just 3/9 from 3-point range.

Cavs Legion GC 53, Lakers Gaming 48

Cavs Legion GC survived a strong third-quarter run by Lakers Gaming and outscored Lakers Gaming by nine in the fourth quarter to win their second game of the week. Small forward Strainer’s 13 points led his team in scoring but Cavs Legion GC got four of its five players in double figures.

NetsGC 70, Knicks Gaming 66

In another battle of the boroughs, NetsGC once again proved its superiority in winning its second game of the series against Knicks Gaming. NetsGC center Shockey scored a season-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds to complement point guard Lav’s double-double (21 points, 12 assists) as part of a 24-point second quarter that propelled NetsGC to the victory.

🔥 @oShockey2k could not miss! He went off for 18 PTS on 9-9 shooting in @netsgamingcrew's first game of the night. pic.twitter.com/PcwMy6o9Cq — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 25, 2019

76ers GC 60, Heat Check Gaming 59

76ers GC got four players into double figures in scoring and held Heat Check Gaming to single digits in the second quarter to avoid a second loss this week. Point guard Radiant finished an assist short of a double-double with a team-leading 21 points. It’s the third consecutive loss for Heat Check Gaming.

😤 @iTz_Radiant would not let his team go 0-2 for the night! pic.twitter.com/dCgfvUD8vR — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 25, 2019

NetsGC 71, Jazz Gaming 65

Another double-double performance (17 points, 12 assists) by Lav helped NetsGC go 2-0 Friday night. After Jazz Gaming held a thin two-point lead at the half, NetsGC tightened up its defense to outscore them the rest of the way and overcome Jazz Gaming getting all five players into double figures. In the two victories, Lav totaled 38 points and 24 assists.

Standings After Week 6

With six weeks of regular season games to play, only two wins separate the current eighth and 18th seeds in the standings. There is still a lot to be decided as far as positioning for the postseason and the end-of-season tournament, “The Ticket,” is concerned.

1. Mavs Gaming 9-0

2. Blazer5 Gaming 8-1

3. Pacers Gaming 5-1

4. Kings Guard Gaming 7-2

5. Warriors Gaming Squad 6-3

6. 76ers GC 4-3

7. NetsGC 5-4

8. Jazz Gaming 4-4

9. Hawks Talon GC 3-3

10. Cavs Legion GC 5-5

11. Bucks Gaming 5-5

12. Heat Check Gaming 4-5

13. Grizz Gaming 3-4

14. Magic Gaming 3-4

15. Raptors Uprising GC 3-4

16. T-Wolves Gaming 3-5

17. Wizards District Gaming 2-4

18. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-5

19. Knicks Gaming 1-6

20. Lakers Gaming 1-8

21. Pistons GT 1-8

Week 7 Schedule

The second half of the 2019 regular season begins on Wednesday, May 29 with Mavs Gaming having opportunities to push its record up to 11-0. Doing so would make it very difficult for Mavs Gaming to miss the playoffs with only five games remaining on their regular-season schedule at that point but to get there it will have to go through two other teams that are currently in playoff position.

All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Wednesday, May 29

Wizards District Gaming at Grizz Gaming, 6 p.m.

Magic Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 7 p.m.

Celtics Crossover Gaming at Wizards District Gaming, 8 p.m.

Grizz Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 9 p.m.

Pacers Gaming at Warriors Squad Gaming, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Warriors Gaming Squad at Hawks Talon GC, 6 p.m.

Magic Gaming at 76ers GC, 7 p.m.

Blazer5 Gaming at Pacers Gaming, 8 p.m.

Knicks Gaming at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Hawks Talon GC at Cavs Legion GC, 6 p.m.

Mavs Gaming at Kings Guard Gaming, 7 p.m.

T-Wolves Gaming at Cavs Legion GC, 8 p.m.

Blazer5 Gaming at Kings Guard Gaming, 9 p.m.

Mavs Gaming at 76ers GC, 10 p.m.

Player of the Week Vote

Fans can vote on the NBA 2k League web site or on Twitter for who they think was the best player from Week 6. The candidates include Blazer5 Gaming point guard Mama Im Dat Man who still leads the league in scoring and is second in assists. Celtics Crossover Gaming has had its point guard, oFAB, nominated as well as he averaged 23.5 points and 11 assists to increase his league-leading assists figure. Kings Guard Gaming’s BallLikeSeem is a candidate for a second straight week after going 7/10 from the field in his team’s win. The final candidate is Mavs Gaming’s MambaMo who went 10/16 from downtown to average 23 points.