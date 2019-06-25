The Best Deals From the Steam Summer Sale 2019

The 2019 Steam Summer Sale is officially underway. Like previous sales, there are a ton of games that had their prices slashed. This makes it a perfect time to pick up some games or entire bundles that have been on your wishlist. When picking out the best deals we decided to not include flash sales, since these come and go quite quickly. Instead, our choices will be deals that are consistent throughout the two-week event.

We will only be showing the game’s current sale price, not what it used to go for. Again, these prices will only last during the Steam Summer Sale so we strongly encourage purchasing your games now before the prices go back to normal.

Here are the best deals during the 2019 Steam Summer Sale:

A Hat in Time Ultimate Edition – $21.86

ARK: Survival Evolved – $17.49

Chrono Trigger – $7.49

Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition – $21.24

Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition – $26.99

Football Manager 2019 – $16.99

Frostpunk – $14.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $17.49

Jurassic World Evolution – $13.49

Monster Hunter: World – $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL – $8.99

NBA 2K19 – $9.59

Nioh Complete Edition – $19.99

Payday 2 Ultimate Edition – $5.48

Prison Architect – $7.49

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $8.99

RUST – $8.74 Assassin’s Creed Odyessy – $29.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Gold Edition – $29.89

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $23.99

Shining Resonance Refrain – $12.49

Soul Calibur VI – $19.79

Sniper Elite Complete Pack – $17.77

Star Wars Complete Collection – $80.02

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition – $14.99

Total War Rome II Emperor Edition – $14.98

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $20.39

Yakuza 0 – $9.99

Some of the games we strongly recommend picking up are Rise of th Tomb Raider, Frostpunk, and Divinity Original Sin II. These are exceptional titles that are all pretty cheap, especially Tomb Raider which is a whopping 85% discounted. The Sniper Elite Complete Pack is also very cheap since its original cost is just under $100.

Make sure to keep checking back with us as we update this master listof Steam Summer Sales!

