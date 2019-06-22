Every Cheat Code in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has officially released and like the original title, you can use cheat codes! These codes will tweak a variety of different features at the cost of disabling trophies/achievements, Adventure mode rewards, and Grand Prix challenges. So if you’re trying to go for the Platinum trophy or every achievement, do not use these codes. Additionally, your game saves will not be altered and you can disable these cheats by going to the Online or Adventure mode.

All of the codes are entered in the main menu and you will hear an audio ping when a code has been accepted. Make sure to hold down both the right and left bumpers down while you are entering the code. Additionally, all movement inputs are done on the D-pad for every system.

Here is every Crash Team Nitro-Fueled Code code in the game:

Infinite Turbos

PS4 : Triangle, X, Right, Left, Left, Triangle, X

: Triangle, X, Right, Left, Left, Triangle, X Switch : X, B, Right, Left, Left, X, B

: X, B, Right, Left, Left, X, B Xbox One: Y, A, Right, Left, Left, Y, A

Infinite Bowling Ball Bombs

PS4 : Triangle, Right, Down, Right, Up, Triangle, Left

: Triangle, Right, Down, Right, Up, Triangle, Left Switch : X, Right, Down, Right Up, X, Left

: X, Right, Down, Right Up, X, Left Xbox One: Y, Right, Down, Right, Up, Y, Left

Infinite Masks

PS4 : Left, Triangle, Right, Left, Circle, Right, Down, Down

: Left, Triangle, Right, Left, Circle, Right, Down, Down Switch : Left, X, Right, Left, A, Right, Down, Down

: Left, X, Right, Left, A, Right, Down, Down Xbox One: Left, Y, Right, Left, B, Right, Down, Down

Infinite Invisibility

All Platforms: Up, Up, Down, Right, Right, Up

Infinite Wumpa Fruit

All Platforms: Down, Right, Right, Down, Down

Super Engine Mode

PS4 : Up, Up, Left, Right, Triangle, Down, Right, Down

: Up, Up, Left, Right, Triangle, Down, Right, Down Switch : Up, Up, Left, Right, X, Down, Right, Down

: Up, Up, Left, Right, X, Down, Right, Down Xbox One: Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, Down, Right, Down

Enhanced Turbo Pads

PS4 : Triangle, Right, Right, Circle, Left

: Triangle, Right, Right, Circle, Left Switch : X, Right, Right, A, Left

: X, Right, Right, A, Left Xbox One: Y, Right, Right, B, Left

One Lap Races

PS4 : Down, Up, Down, Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Triangle, Down

: Down, Up, Down, Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Triangle, Down Switch : Down, Up, Down, Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, X, Down

: Down, Up, Down, Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, X, Down Xbox One: Down, Up, Down, Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Y, Down

Icy Roads

PS4 : Down, Left, Right, Down, Right, Circle, Triangle, Down

: Down, Left, Right, Down, Right, Circle, Triangle, Down Switch : Down, Left, Right, Down, Right, A, X, Down

: Down, Left, Right, Down, Right, A, X, Down Xbox One: Down, Left, Right, Down, Right, B, Y, Down

Penta Penguin Character Unlock

PS4 : Down, Right, Triangle, Down, Left, Triangle, Up

: Down, Right, Triangle, Down, Left, Triangle, Up Switch : Down, Right, X, Down, Left, X, Up

: Down, Right, X, Down, Left, X, Up Xbox One: Down, Right, Y, Down, Left, Y, Up

The only code that you can enter safely is tied to the unlockable Penta Penguin driver. Obtaining this adorable bird won’t disable any features, so feel free to obtain Penta right away!

See Also