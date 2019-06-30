How Do I Get More Spell Energy in ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’?

If you’ve been playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite since them game released, then you’ve no doubt run into issues with spell energy. We explored this topic when the game first released, but now there is new information on how to best go about getting spell energy.

The good news is that the game developers are listening and are making it a little easier now to get spell energy (although it will never be “easy.”) However, spell energy will still be a commodity that you’ll need to keep a close eye on as you play, because if you run out then you won’t be able to do much of anything in the game until you get more.

And no, spell energy does NOT recharge or regenerate. You can’t just stop playing and hope your spell energy will fill back up when you return to the game in a few days.

To get more spell energy, your best bet is to visit Inns. Different colored inns will give different amounts of spell energies. Green inns are the best source of spell energy and will deliver the most per visit. Blue inns are next, and the pink-colored inns deliver the smallest amounts of spell energy. Most of the time you can find a lot of inns in areas like parks and shopping malls. So try those parts of your cities first to find good inns.

A Greenhouse can also give spell energy on some occasions, but it’s not every time and it’s only a little bit. So if you have a choice, visit inns and not greenhouses. However, the game recently increased how much energy you get from greenhouses, so don’t ignore them entirely.

You can also get spell energy from taking part in daily assignments. So check those out on the game and make them a priority. For example, if you participate in the “Collect and Ingredient or Portmanteau” assignment, you’ll get 10 spell energy.

You can also obtain more spell energy by taking part in limited-time events. On June 29, the game had a special event that let players earn extra XP and spell energy. It was only live for three hours though, so you had to be on top of your game to know it was happening. If you played Wizards Unite in the day or two before the game, you would have received a notification that the event was happening soon.

The notification read was labeled “Task Force Emergency Imminent” and the message you saw on your phone looked like this:

Harry Potter Wizards Unite’s website also talked about the event. If you don’t want to miss the next event that gives out extra spell energy, make sure to log into your game every day or at least every other day so you don’t miss these notifications. Or you can follow the game on Twitter or Facebook, where they’ll also announce upcoming events.

Finally, don’t forget that you can purchase bag/vault expansions that will let you hold more special energy at a time, so you’ll run out a little less quickly.

In response to complaints about spell energy, the game recently increased how much energy you get. They give new players 50 spell energy rather than 25 now, and added extra spell energy to Inns, Greenhouses, and Daily Assignments.

If you run out of spell energy in the middle of a fight, you can spend gold to help finish the fight, but it can take a long time to earn those coins back. The best approach is to make sure you have maximum spell energy before you challenge anything in a fortress. By doing this, you’ll be less likely to run out of spell energy in the middle of a fight and have to resort to coins. So how do you know what your spell energy level is? Just go to your vault page to find out.

See Also