10 Puzzle & Dragons: Shaman King Collab Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

One of the most enduring and infinitely fun mobile games has always been Puzzle & Dragons.

GungHo Online’s match-three puzzler/RPG hybrid has captured the attention of both Japanese and American audiences. Ever since its introduction to mobile devices in 2012, the game has remained an addictive experience that’s constantly been updated and refined. For 2019, Puzzle & Dragons has decided to make things a bit more interesting by collaborating with an iconic manga/anime – Shaman King! This developer curated tips guide for the special event will help you make the most of your time spent with it.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Puzzle & Dragons’ Shaman King collaboration event:

Download the Puzzle & Dragons APK here.

1. So When Does This Event Start and End?

• Just log in anytime between 5/27 – 6/9 for a free Shaman King collab character from the in-game mail section with the “Shaman King Memorial Egg Machine.”

2. How to Get the Shaman King Collab Characters

• The easiest way to obtain some of the Shaman King collab characters is by using the “Six Magic Stones! Shaman King Egg Machine!” This particular Egg Machine costs six Magic Stones per pull – you just need to press the Egg Machine button to find it.

3. The Shaman King Quest Dungeon

• Play the limited time “Shaman King Quest Dungeon.” Clear each floor for special first time clear rewards. The top floors use a fixed team mechanic, so you can try using the Shaman King characters before you acquire them from the Egg Machine and see which ones you really want. Clearing “Lv10-Fixed Team” within the “Shaman King Quest” will give you another “Shaman King Memorial Egg Machine” gift via in-game mail rewards. Clearing all floors will reward you with Over Soul: The Great Spirit.

4. The Shaman King Collab Special Orb Skin

• The Shaman King collab also has a special Orb Skin that changes the Orb design while you’re in a dungeon. This Orb Skin can only be obtained by getting the character Opacho.

5. So What Can the Shaman King Collab Characters Do?

• Many of the characters from the Shaman King collab can perform “Ultimate Evolutions” and “Assist Evolutions.” Ultimate Evolutions are more powerful forms of each character, while Assist Evolutions provide those characters with extra “Awoken Skills” and an additional “Active Skill.”

6. The Monster Point Shop and Monster Exchange Exclusive Shaman King Collab Characters

• Tamao Tamamura and Tao Jun are exclusive characters that can be acquired through the the “Monster Point Shop.” Both characters cost 500,000 “Monster Points” apiece. Monster Points can be obtained by selling monsters. Selling rare monsters tends to give you more Monster Points.

• Matamune and Silva are exclusive characters that can be obtained through the “Monster Exchange.” Both characters can be acquired by exchanging “Oracle Bell – Rainbows” for them. These items can be obtained by playing through the “Shaman Fight Tournament” floors in the Shaman King Quest dungeon.

7. The Shaman Fight Tournament

• Oracle Bells can be obtained from the Shaman Fight Tournament floors and can be used within the Monster Exchange. Use these to get Oracle Bell – Rainbows that can be exchanged for Matamune and Silva. Mikihisa Asakura will appear within the three Shaman Fight Tournament floors as a rare invade foe. He can also perform an Assist Evolution to become Spirit Ally, Imari & Shigaraki. Clear “Shaman Fight Tournament – Mythical” for the first time to get Manta Oyamada through the in-game mail section.

8. Skill Up!

• Be sure to “Skill Up” characters from the Shaman King Egg Machine in the “Skill Leveling Dungeon Shaman King.” Use the characters on a team to get guaranteed Skill Ups. Make sure to take the characters listed on the floor you choose to play.

9. General Puzzle & Dragons Tips #1

• Puzzle & Dragons can be a bit complicated for beginners. Be sure to remember this every time you play – you’ll get five seconds of allotted time to freely move an Orb around the board. You can only do damage to enemies when you match the Orb colors that correspond to the characters on their team. Say for instance you have a team full of blue characters. This means that team will be extremely effective when it comes time to match up some blue Orbs.

10. General Puzzle & Dragons Tips #2

• Try creating combos by matching three of the same color Orb, then making another match of three with a different color. Make sure to read the “Leader Skills” and note that only the Leader Skill of the first character for your team will be active. Once you enter a dungeon, you’ll also be able select a Helper. Generally, you’ll want to choose the same character as your Leader or someone that is the same color affiliation as them.

See Also