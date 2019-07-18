New Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Dev Diary Focuses on the Moon

A new behind the scenes video for Destiny 2’s upcoming Shadowkeep expansion has released. Focusing on reimagining the Moon and our return, we get a glimpse at how this location has drastically changed. Posted on Bungie’s official Twitter account, players get an in-depth look at new locations, along with some old favorites.

Described as double the size of the original location in Destiny 1, Shadowkeep’s variation will allow users to explore areas they previously weren’t able to. Along with the giant, imposing Hive castle that now looms over the environment, the Fallen have also set up a new base. Their camp is actually a crashed Ketch ship, which serves as the only refuge the Fallen have from the encroaching Hive.

Delve deeper into the Moon and its secrets than ever before. The Bungie developers discuss the iconic lunar locale. 🌑 https://t.co/lgMW0IqHoD pic.twitter.com/Yyt74h1aPc — Bungie (@Bungie) July 18, 2019

We also get a glimpse at some updated environments, many of which are far creepier and more unsettling than their counterpart. There will be Lost Sectors on the Moon and we get a glimpse of players driving through old locations such as Archer’s Line and the Anchor of Light. This DLC will also dive into the lore behind the people who built all the structures on the Moon and what happened to them.

Finally, Bungie shows off an early in-game cutscene involving Eris Morn unveiling the darkness trapped deep inside this floating rock. Since this was early footage we don’t get to see a lot, but it’s certainly enough to suggest that there may be something worse than the Hive.

Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion will launch on September 17 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

