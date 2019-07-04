Attendees of Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany can catch the following Pokemon.

As Heavy couldn’t be at the event itself, this guide comes courtesy of Serebii. However, we reorganized the list of Pokemon to make it easier for people currently completing the Special Research quest for the event who need to catch certain types of Pokemon.

With that out of the way, here’s the Dortmund Go Fest Pokemon list:

Ground

Sandshrew

Diglett

Geodude

Onix

Rhyhorn

Larvitar Water

Krabby

Horsea

Magikarp

Omanyte

Kabuto

Wooper (also ground-type)

Lotad

Wailmer

Feebas

Clamperl

Piplup

Finneon Psychic

Drowzee

Exeggcute

Natu

Unown

Girafarig

Ralts

Meditite

Medicham

Spoink Steel

Magnemite

Skarmory

Mawile

Aron

Beldum

Shieldon

Bronzor (also psychic-type) Bug

Caterpie

Scyther

Pinsir

Spinarak

Yanma

Pineco

Anorith

Burmy

Skorupi Other

Pikachu (w/ flower crown)

Nidoran (Female)

Nidoran (Male)

Jigglypuff (Photobomb)

Machop

Geodude (Alolan)

Grimer

Gastly

Koffing

Eevee (w/ flower crown)

Dratini

Aerodactyl

Slugma

Shroomish

Loudred (Photobomb)

Nosepass

Lileep

Chimecho (Photobomb)

Turtwig

Chimchar

Kricketune (Photobomb)

Cranidos

Bronzong (Photobomb)

Carnivine

Note that some Pokemon are only obtained from photobombs through the GO Snapshot feature as part of the Special Research quest. We’ve indicated those kinds of Pokemon above.

Also check out a map of the Dortmund go fest that Reddit User RaZziYoutuber edited to point out where to find all the shiny Pokemon available at the fest, including the newly added shiny Nidoran (Male).

Attendees of the fest in Dortmund need to complete 1 million research tasks to unlock 3X Catch XP for all players as part of the Global Challenge 2019. During the duration of the event, Team Instinct, Valor and Mystic members around the world can complete 15 million research tasks each to unlock 1-hour Lucky Eggs, 3X Hatch XP and 2X Raid XP respectively. The unlocked bonuses will be applied from July 9 to 16. If all of the bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in Raids on July 14, 2019 with a chance for players to encounter its Shiny form.

See also: