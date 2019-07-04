Attendees of Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany can catch the following Pokemon.
As Heavy couldn’t be at the event itself, this guide comes courtesy of Serebii. However, we reorganized the list of Pokemon to make it easier for people currently completing the Special Research quest for the event who need to catch certain types of Pokemon.
With that out of the way, here’s the Dortmund Go Fest Pokemon list:
Ground
Sandshrew
Diglett
Geodude
Onix
Rhyhorn
Larvitar
Water
Krabby
Horsea
Magikarp
Omanyte
Kabuto
Wooper (also ground-type)
Lotad
Wailmer
Feebas
Clamperl
Piplup
Finneon
Psychic
Drowzee
Exeggcute
Natu
Unown
Girafarig
Ralts
Meditite
Medicham
Spoink
Steel
Magnemite
Skarmory
Mawile
Aron
Beldum
Shieldon
Bronzor (also psychic-type)
Bug
Caterpie
Scyther
Pinsir
Spinarak
Yanma
Pineco
Anorith
Burmy
Skorupi
Other
Pikachu (w/ flower crown)
Nidoran (Female)
Nidoran (Male)
Jigglypuff (Photobomb)
Machop
Geodude (Alolan)
Grimer
Gastly
Koffing
Eevee (w/ flower crown)
Dratini
Aerodactyl
Slugma
Shroomish
Loudred (Photobomb)
Nosepass
Lileep
Chimecho (Photobomb)
Turtwig
Chimchar
Kricketune (Photobomb)
Cranidos
Bronzong (Photobomb)
Carnivine
Note that some Pokemon are only obtained from photobombs through the GO Snapshot feature as part of the Special Research quest. We’ve indicated those kinds of Pokemon above.
Also check out a map of the Dortmund go fest that Reddit User RaZziYoutuber edited to point out where to find all the shiny Pokemon available at the fest, including the newly added shiny Nidoran (Male).
Attendees of the fest in Dortmund need to complete 1 million research tasks to unlock 3X Catch XP for all players as part of the Global Challenge 2019. During the duration of the event, Team Instinct, Valor and Mystic members around the world can complete 15 million research tasks each to unlock 1-hour Lucky Eggs, 3X Hatch XP and 2X Raid XP respectively. The unlocked bonuses will be applied from July 9 to 16. If all of the bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in Raids on July 14, 2019 with a chance for players to encounter its Shiny form.
