Go Fest Global Research Tasks for Pokemon Go

Players all around the world can complete five different Research Tasks to catch Pokemon featured at Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany, according to The Silph Road.

Here are the Go Fest Global Research Tasks as found by the website. Each task will award either a Nidoran (Male), a Feebas, a Scyther, a Meditite or a Magnemite with all of them having a slim chance of being Shiny, according to the website.

Evolve three Pokemon

Win a Raid

Win three Gym Battles

Make two great curveball throws in a row

Hatch an Egg

Guests at Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany will be able to complete exclusive Research Tasks for rewards.

The tasks come courtesy of Serebii, as we are unable to attend Dortmund go fest ourselves.

Each of the below tasks will award three Rare Candies. This makes the fest a great opportunity for players with Legendary Pokemon to level up.

Battle another Trainer

Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost

Catch 10 Pokemon

Hatch an Egg

Send three Gifts

Note that these tasks are different from the ones needed to complete for the Special Research quest that awards Jirachi at Dortmund go fest. Check out our guide for that here.

Dortmund go fest attendees can complete 1 million research tasks to unlock 3X Catch XP for all players as part of the Global Challenge 2019. During the duration of the event, Team Instinct, Valor and Mystic members around the world can complete 15 million research tasks each to unlock 1-hour Lucky Eggs, 3X Hatch XP and 2X Raid XP respectively. The unlocked bonuses will be applied from July 9 to 16. If all of the bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in Raids on July 14, 2019 with a chance for players to encounter its Shiny form.

