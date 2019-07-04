Dortmund Go Fest Jirachi Quest: Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re at the Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenpark, you can participate in a Special Research Quest to catch a Jirachi.

Your progress in the quest can be accessed in the “Special” section of the research task menu. The Special Research quest functions just like the ones for Mew and Celebi, where you complete a set of three Research Tasks to move on to the next set of Research Tasks until you get the final reward. You can complete multiple Special Research quests at the same time and actions can count towards steps across multiple quests.

Most of the tasks and all of the rewards are no different than the Special Research quest for participants of Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Chicago. There’s just a difference in the Pokemon you have to catch, since the areas you catch Pokemon in are different.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Dortmund GO Fest Jirachi quest.

Since Heavy cannot be at the Dortmund fest, this guide comes courtesy of Serebii. However, we have added our own tips and tricks based on our experience in the Chicago fest.

Quest 1 of 5

Spin seven PokeStops or Gyms – Reward: 25 Pokeballs

Make three new friends – Reward: 10 Pinap Berries

Send three gifts to friends – Reward: One Super Incubator

Completion Reward: 25 Pokeballs, 15 Lure Modules & 15 Silver Pinap Berries

Tips: It’s pretty easy to make three new friends since there’s thousands of people at Pokemon Go Fest 2019. In fact, they may come to you. Since you’ll be in Germany, you can say to people “Ich möchte dein Freund sein” or “Ich möchte dein Freund in Pokemon Go sein.”

Quest 2 of 5

Catch five different species of ground-type Pokemon – Nidoking Encounter

Catch five different species of water-type Pokemon – Milotic Encounter

Catch five different species of psychic-type Pokemon – Medicham Encounter

Catch five different species of steel-type Pokemon – Magnezone Encounter

Catch five different species of bug-type Pokemon – Scizor Encounter

Completion Reward: Three Super Incubators, five Golden Razz Berries & five Incense

Tips: Note that you have to catch five different species of Pokemon and not just catch the same Pokemon over and over again. You’ll be able to catch each of the five different types of Pokemon at special zones located around the park. According to the map of the fest posted by Reddit User DonnaxNL, those areas are the Rocky Terrain, the Boat Lake, the Mysterious Woods, the Steel Factory and the Florianturm (the tower in the middle of the park). However, Pokemon of all types can be found spawning throughout the fest. Some Pokemon will even allow you to complete two tasks at once, such as the water- and ground-type Pokemon Wooper.

Here’s a list of all the Pokemon appearing at Dortmund go fest.

Quest 3 of 5

Catch three Unown – One Star Piece

Take a snapshot of Nidoran in its GO Fest habitat – 5,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Feebas in its GO Fest habitat – 5,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Scyther in its GO Fest habitat – 5,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Meditite in its GO Fest habitat – 5,000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Magnemite in its GO Fest habitat – 5,000 Stardust

Tip: Unown show up semi-regularly so you can catch them with little headache. The other five tasks require you to take the five Pokemon listed above to the habitats they’re found in and use the GO Snapshot feature to take a picture of them. To use the snapshot feature, select a Pokemon from the Pokemon list and then tap the camera icon in the top right corner of the screen. Be sure to have at least one of the specified Pokemon so you can complete this task with relative ease, so don’t transfer them. If you don’t have the Pokemon and you’re running short on time, trade for the Pokemon with another player.

Taking a photo also causes a different Pokemon to photobomb the image, at which point they’ll spawn in the overworld allowing you to tap on and catch them. Through this feature, you’ll be able to encounter and catch the Pokemon Jigglypuff, Loudred, Kricketune, Chimecho and Bronzong.

Remember that the bonuses from Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces will apply to rewards from Special Research tasks. So use a Star Piece before completing each of these tasks for 1.5 times the Stardust.

Completion Reward: 5,000 Stardust, five Golden Razz Berries & one Sinnoh Stone

Quest 4 of 5

This step doesn’t have any actual tasks. Instead, you just collect the reward of 2,019 XP three times to advance the quest and finally catch Jirachi.

Tip: Be sure to have a Lucky Egg active for twice the XP.

Note: If you have already completed the Special Research quest at Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Chicago, you won’t get another Jirachi. Instead, you’ll get 40 Jirachi Candies. This was confirmed by Serebii and Reddit User BlueMysticNA.

Completion Reward: Jirachi encounter, five Golden Razz Berries & one Charge TM

Quest 5 of 5

Trade for three Pokemon from at least 100 km away – three Premium Raid Passes

Hatch five Eggs – Three Star Pieces

Take three snapshots of Jirachi – One Super Incubator

Tip: This really is just a bonus mission since you’ve already caught Jirachi, but the extra items are pretty nice. Trading shouldn’t be too difficult as you’re bound to run into someone who caught a Pokemon 100 km (or roughly 62 miles) away at the event. Hatching five Eggs should be easy as well with all of your Super Incubators you won from the tasks. Snapshots with Jirachi are super easy and you don’t even need to be in a specific habitat in the park.

Completion Reward: 20 Jirachi Candy, five Golden Razz Berries & 5,000 Stardust

During the duration of the Dortmund go fest, Team Instinct, Valor and Mystic can complete 15 million research tasks each to unlock 1-hour Lucky Eggs, 3X Hatch XP and 2X Raid XP respectively as part of the Global Challenge 2019. Attendees of the Dortmund go fest need to complete 1 million Research Tasks to unlock 3X Catch XP. All unlocked bonuses will be applied from July 9 to 16 for all players. If all of the bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in Raids on July 14, 2019 with a chance for players to encounter its Shiny form.

