How to Get Every Moments of Triumph 2019 Reward in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s second year is swiftly coming to an end and to celebrate the occasion a familiar event is returning. Dubbed “Moments of Triumph,” this event focuses on awarding special loot to those willing to finish every activity in the game. In the past this has included finishing the expansions, completing raids, and participating in specific activities such as the Crucible. With Moments of Triumph 2019 set to release on July 9 and run until August 27, there’s plenty of time to earn all of the rewards offered.

There are five pieces of loot – both digital and physical – tied to Moments of Triumph 2019. These can only be earned during this event, so if you want any of the items listed below make sure to work on finishing triumphs over the coming weeks. To unlock this gear you’ll need to complete in-game triumphs which will be revealed on July 9.

Here is how you unlock every piece of loot during the Moments of Triumph 2019 event:

Moments of Triumph 2019 Emblem – Finish 1 Moment of Triumph

Finish 1 Moment of Triumph Moments of Triumph 2019 Sparrow – Finish 5 Moments of Triumph

Finish 5 Moments of Triumph Moments of Triumph 2019 Ship – Finish 10 Moments of Triumph

Finish 10 Moments of Triumph Moments of Triumph T-Shirt (Physical) – Finish 15 Moments of Triumph

Finish 15 Moments of Triumph Moments of Triumph 2019 Seal/Title – Finish Every Moment of Triumph

In order to complete every Moment of Triumph, you will need to own the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. If you don’t own this, then the ability to obtain some of the rewards above will be impossible. Currently, we only know that there are 13 normal Moments of Triumph and 7 Moments of Triumph tied to the Solstice of Heroes event scheduled to release on July 27. It’s unclear at the moment if you need to beat the Solstice of Heroes Triumph to unlock the seal.

Remember, if you have beaten the activities listed in the Moments of Triumph then your account should automatically register this as finished. Typically this is solely reserved for raids, campaign missions, and end game content. Anything tied to Gambit, Crucible, and Strikes will probably need to be completed during the event.

We will update this post with every Moment of Triumph 2019 when they go live on July 9 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

See Also