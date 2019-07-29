When Does the MTG Arena Ravnica Guild Battle End?

The latest event for MTG Arena is in full swing and it’s pitting the guilds of Ravnica against one another. Free to all players, this event allows users to pick one of ten themed decks and battle it out. There’s no penalty for losing, so players can enjoy this event for as long as the event sticks around. Claiming 6 wins will net you a special full art Forest which can be used in all your decks!

Players have until July 30th to play in the Ravnica Guild Battle before it goes away. Since you can play for as long as you want, we strongly recommend getting the six wins under your belt. Full art lands cost a lot of Gems to purchase, so this is certainly worth your time. Plus, all the decks are well balanced and are surprisingly powerful when used correctly. While you don’t get to keep the cards in the decks, it’s still fun to experiment with them.

When picking a deck, make sure to examine all the cards before beginning your first match. Even though all of the decks are great, the guilds we had the most success with were Dimir, Azorious, Gruul, and Simic. Each of these decks had superb synergy, removal, and ways to take over a match. Remember, there’s no side boarding and these are single round matches.

Make sure to participate and prove to everyone which guild is superior!

