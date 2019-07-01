Pokemon Go Research Tasks: July 2019

Another month means another chance to complete research tasks for cool rewards in Pokemon Go.

Here is the full list of Pokemon Go Research Tasks for July 2019, according to The Silph Road.

Completing seven different research tasks on seven different days will earn you a Research Breakthrough, giving you items, XP and a Legendary Pokemon. According to a blog post from Niantic, your Legendary Pokemon for this month can either be Latias, Latios, Kyogre or Groudon.

In addition, the shiny version of Spinda is now in the game according to Niantic. Players will have a small chance of acquiring one for completing the research tasks associated with the Pokemon.

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Use an item to evolve a Pokemon – Skarmory Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Pidgey* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* Make five nice throws – Geodude* or Voltorb Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey* or Makuhita* Battle in a Gym five times – Machop* Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, or Squirtle* Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Win five Gym Battles – Grimer* Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz Battle in a Raid – Meditite* Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level two or higher Raid – Sableye* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte* or Kabuto* Catch Catch five fighting-type Pokemon – Breloom Catch 10 ground-type Pokemon – Diglett* Catch five water-type Pokemon – Seel* Catch three electric-, normal- or poison-type Pokemon – Plusle* or Minun* Catch seven grass-, water- or fire-type Pokemon – Growlithe* Catch five flying-, psychic- or dark-type Pokemon – Poochyena* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* or Teddiursa Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag or Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Weepinbell Use five Nanab Berries to catch Pokemon – Swalot Use 10 Pinap Berries to catch Pokemon – Loudred Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute or Spoink* Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Other Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Alolan Exeggutor* Transfer three Pokemon – Shuppet* Earn five Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Slakoth* Trade a Pokemon – Drifloon*

