Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: Twisted Fate, Ranked & More

The first major Teamfight Tactics patch has arrived. This League of Legends spin-off will now be receiving weekly updates according to Riot Games but there’s no telling if every update will be as major as this one.

This patch features both a new Champion in Twisted Fate and the introduction of the ranked mode. These have both been available as part of the PBE but now everybody is getting a chance to try it out.

There’s a ton to look forward to as a TFT fan with this patch as numerous Champions are receiving tweaks so the meta is shaking up a little. It’s important for a game like this to feel fresh and exciting which is why seeing these changes is exciting.

Riot felt that many of the 3-cost units were not as effective as they could be so a lot of them received buffs to potentially make them worth it at even 1-star.

Kennen, in particular, received a major buff, along with fellow Yordle Poppy, so they are now both much more effective and the Yordles get a much-needed buff.

Other units received small nerfs such as Draven and Gnar as it was pretty well agreed upon that they were a bit too powerful.

Of course, we can’t forget about guaranteed item and gold drops from monsters when they are defeated. At this point, it’s pretty hard to see the developers topping this in a future update.

There’s a lot to dig into here so you can take a look at the full list of changes from the 9.14 patch below.

Teamfight Tactics is available now on PC through the League of Legends client.

Twisted Fate COST 2g TRAITS Pirate, Sorcerer ABILITY Pick a Card—Twisted Fate throws a card that randomly stuns (Gold), deals damage around his target (Red), or restores mana to himself and nearby allies (Blue)

Ranked FROM IRON TO CHALLENGER Teamfight Tactics ranked Beta Season starts in patch 9.14. If you want to learn more about our ranked system check out the developer journal on the topic

Systems

Attack Speed Changes We’ve changed all champions’ attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now calculated based on a percent of the champion’s base attack speed. In short, champions with lower base attack speeds will receive less benefit from attack speed items. Certain champions and attack speed granting items have been adjusted in this patch to compensate.

Champion Attack Speed Ratios: 1.0 ⇒ champion base attack speed PvE Rounds In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.

Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice. Ranked Premade Restrictions The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat. Level Breakpoints XP to 9: 70 ⇒ 64 Ability Targeting Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP Shop When you reroll your shop after leveling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level User Interface Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths

Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.

Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click

Traits

Demon Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85% Elementalist Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500

Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100 Guardian Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times Gunslinger Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks

Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds

Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2 Pirate Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6 Shapeshifter Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.

Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60% Wild Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%

Tier 1 Champions

Darius No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast Elise Cost: 2 ⇒ 1

Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect

Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100

Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4

Health: 500 ⇒ 450

Armor: 25 ⇒ 20 Fiora Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0

Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400 Graves Health: 500 ⇒ 450 Vayne Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65 Warwick Ability now applies on-hit effects

Tier 2 Champions

Ahri Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead

Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time

Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target Blitzcrank Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting

Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls Braum Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage

Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%

Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50

Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy Lucian Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350 Pyke Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125

Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75 Rek’Sai Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1

Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75

Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350 Shen Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100

Tier 3 Champions

Aatrox Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75

Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000 Evelynn Health: 550 ⇒ 600

Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP

Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%

Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect. Gangplank Ability now applies on-hit effects

Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains

Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Health: 650 ⇒ 700 Katarina Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing Kennen Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900

Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70 Morgana No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast

Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450 Poppy Armor: 30 ⇒ 40

Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4

Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3 Rengar Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio) Shyvana Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Health: 550 ⇒ 650

Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200 Veigar Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999

Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75 Volibear Health: 650 ⇒ 700

Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65

Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75

Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%

Tier 4 Champions

Akali Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage

No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast Brand Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125 Cho’gath Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5 Draven Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75 Gnar Health: 850 ⇒ 750

Armor: 35 ⇒ 30 Leona Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100 Sejuani Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5

Tier 5 Champions

Anivia Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies Miss Fortune Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target

Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup

Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling

Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100 Yasuo Ability now applies on-hit effects

Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5

Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550

Items

General Items no longer benefit from Ability Power

Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage Cursed Blade Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.

Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time. Frozen Heart Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer Guardian Angel Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec

Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000

Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds Guinsoo’s Rageblade Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4% Hextech Gunblade Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted

No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail) Ionic Spark Now deals true damage instead of magic damage

Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200 Locket of the Iron Solari Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round

Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300 Luden’s Echo Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage

Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits

Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200

AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200 Morellonomicon Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3% Rapidfire Cannon Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee) Recurve Bow Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20% Redemption Now triggers at 25% health

No longer damages enemies Runaan’s Hurricane Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1

Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25%

Now applies on-hit effects Seraph’s Embrace Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack Statikk Shiv Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone

Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack Thornmail Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated

Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage Warmog’s Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP Zeke’s Herald Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer

Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%

Bugfixes