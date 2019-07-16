Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: Twisted Fate, Ranked & More

The first major Teamfight Tactics patch has arrived. This League of Legends spin-off will now be receiving weekly updates according to Riot Games but there’s no telling if every update will be as major as this one.
This patch features both a new Champion in Twisted Fate and the introduction of the ranked mode. These have both been available as part of the PBE but now everybody is getting a chance to try it out.
There’s a ton to look forward to as a TFT fan with this patch as numerous Champions are receiving tweaks so the meta is shaking up a little. It’s important for a game like this to feel fresh and exciting which is why seeing these changes is exciting.
Riot felt that many of the 3-cost units were not as effective as they could be so a lot of them received buffs to potentially make them worth it at even 1-star.
Kennen, in particular, received a major buff, along with fellow Yordle Poppy, so they are now both much more effective and the Yordles get a much-needed buff.
Other units received small nerfs such as Draven and Gnar as it was pretty well agreed upon that they were a bit too powerful.
Of course, we can’t forget about guaranteed item and gold drops from monsters when they are defeated. At this point, it’s pretty hard to see the developers topping this in a future update.
There’s a lot to dig into here so you can take a look at the full list of changes from the 9.14 patch below.
Teamfight Tactics is available now on PC through the League of Legends client.
Twisted Fate
Ranked
Systems
Attack Speed Changes
- We’ve changed all champions’ attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now calculated based on a percent of the champion’s base attack speed. In short, champions with lower base attack speeds will receive less benefit from attack speed items. Certain champions and attack speed granting items have been adjusted in this patch to compensate.
- Champion Attack Speed Ratios: 1.0 ⇒ champion base attack speed
PvE Rounds
- In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.
- Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.
Ranked Premade Restrictions
- The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.
Level Breakpoints
- XP to 9: 70 ⇒ 64
Ability Targeting
- Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP
Shop
- When you reroll your shop after leveling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level
User Interface
- Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths
- Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.
- Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click
Traits
Demon
- Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85%
Elementalist
- Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500
- Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100
Guardian
- Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times
Gunslinger
- Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks
- Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds
- Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2
Pirate
- Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6
Shapeshifter
- Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.
- Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60%
Wild
- Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%
Tier 1 Champions
Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
Elise
- Cost: 2 ⇒ 1
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
Fiora
- Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0
- Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400
Graves
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
Vayne
- Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
Tier 2 Champions
Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time
- Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target
Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls
Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage
- Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50
- Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy
Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350
Pyke
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75
Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75
- Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350
Shen
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100
Tier 3 Champions
Aatrox
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000
Evelynn
- Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP
- Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains
- Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
Katarina
- Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing
Kennen
- Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70
Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450
Poppy
- Armor: 30 ⇒ 40
- Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3
Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)
Shyvana
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Health: 550 ⇒ 650
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200
Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999
- Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75
Volibear
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%
Tier 4 Champions
Akali
- Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
Brand
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
Cho’gath
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
Draven
- Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75
Gnar
- Health: 850 ⇒ 750
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
Leona
- Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100
Sejuani
- Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5
Tier 5 Champions
Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies
Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5
- Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550
Items
General
- Items no longer benefit from Ability Power
- Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage
Cursed Blade
- Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.
- Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.
Frozen Heart
- Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer
Guardian Angel
- Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000
- Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4%
Hextech Gunblade
- Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted
- No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail)
Ionic Spark
- Now deals true damage instead of magic damage
- Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round
- Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300
Luden’s Echo
- Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits
- Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200
- AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200
Morellonomicon
- Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%
Rapidfire Cannon
- Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee)
Recurve Bow
- Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%
Redemption
- Now triggers at 25% health
- No longer damages enemies
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1
- Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25%
- Now applies on-hit effects
Seraph’s Embrace
- Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack
Statikk Shiv
- Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone
- Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack
Thornmail
- Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated
- Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage
Warmog’s
- Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP
Zeke’s Herald
- Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer
- Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%
Bugfixes
- Updated missile VFX on Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow now plays sounds
- Fixed a bug where champions leveling upon combining from a shared draft selection sometimes duplicated the champion
- Reconnecting to a TFT game will no longer prevent end of game stats from being displayed
- Fixed a number of bugs that would cause melee champions to AFK and stop moving
- A billion other bugfixes listed in the sections above