Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf Gameplay Trailer (Kombat Pack)

So the first DLC character that made their way into Mortal Kombat 11 was Shang Tsung.

Now, Mortal Kombat 11 fans can get excited about the next DLC Kombatant now that his gameplay trailer is out. Nightwolf, the Native American shaman warrior, returns to the ring with his signature tomahawk and crossbow at the ready. As far as new abilities go, Nightwolf can tap into the powerful spirits of assorted animals such as a bear, a wolf, and a hawk. He retains his iconic shoulder charge special move and can still call upon the gods to shock his opponent with a concentrated thunder strike. The spiritual crossbow he utilizes can even be altered and shoot out electrifying arrows now! Nightwolf is simply a force to be reckoned with now that he’s a part of the MK 11 roster.

The Early Access release date for Nightwolf has been locked down to August 13. If you got your hands on the “Kombat Pack,” then you can look forward to downloading him on that date. Everyone else will be able to access Nightwolf a week later on August 20.

Another DLC bonus coming to MK 11 on August 13 is the latest “Klassic Arcade Fighter Skin Pack.” This pack will come with throwback costumes for Kung Lao (Mortal Kombat 2), Jax (Mortal Kombat 2), and Kano (Mortal Kombat 3). And of course, everyone else will be able to acquire these legacy outfits a week later.

